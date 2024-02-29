Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 2:18 AM

CDC recommends seniors get another COVID-19 vaccine shot

By Darryl Coote
An expert panel on Wednesday recommended seniors 65 years of age and older receive an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
An expert panel on Wednesday recommended seniors 65 years of age and older receive an additional shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A federal immunization committee is recommending seniors 65 years of age and older receive another dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted 11-1 in favor of making the recommendation on Wednesday as the expert advisory panel met to discuss several agenda items.

Advertisement

"Today's recommendation allows older adults to receive an additional dose of this season's COVID-19 vaccine to provide added protection," Mandy Cohen, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Wednesday in a statement.

"Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older. An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection that may have decreased over time for those at highest risk."

Related

The recommendation states that those aged 65 and older should recieve an additional shot of the updated COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after receiving their previous dose, as it may restore protection that has since waned.

"Adults 65 years and older are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, with more than half of COVID-19 hospitalizations during October 2023 to December 2023 occurring in this age group," it said.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 vaccine, which was updated in the fall, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration's standards for safety and effectiveness. It has proven effective at preventing death, hospitalization and severe illness due to the coronavirus.

Previous recommendations made eligible for an additional dose those who are immunocompromised.

According to the CDC, more than 270 million people, accounting for 81.4% of the population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 230 million people, representing nearly 70% of the nation, have received two.

Latest Headlines

Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
Health News // 5 minutes ago
Sinusitis often misdiagnosed as allergies, study suggests
A sizable number of Americans are taking allergy meds (to little effect) when in fact they have chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), a new study contends.
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Health News // 14 hours ago
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live musical performances speak to the soul, stimulating the brain in ways more powerful than listening to a recorded tune does, new research finds.
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Health News // 14 hours ago
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Folks who use marijuana have a greater risk of heart attack and stroke, with the odds rising even higher when they partake every day, a new study finds.
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Health News // 16 hours ago
Pesticides, herbicides linked to higher risk of Parkinson's disease
Pesticides and herbicides used in farming appear to increase people's risk of Parkinson's disease, a new, preliminary study finds.
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Health News // 17 hours ago
Mindfulness, talk therapy may improve mood, sleep issues in menopause
Mindfulness meditation and cognitive behavioral therapy can help ease the mood and sleep problems associated with menopause, a new review says.
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 17 hours ago
Yoga may boost brain health in women at risk for Alzheimer's
In a new study, yoga appears to have bolstered the brain health of older women who had risk factors for Alzheimer's disease.
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health News // 1 day ago
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- In an effort to promote the benefits of breastfeeding for infants, the Department of Health and Human Services announced prize winners for its Reducing Disparities in Breastfeeding Innovation Challenge on Tuesday.
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Health News // 1 day ago
Company recalls eye ointment sold at Walmart, CVS over danger of infection
Eye ointment products made in India and sold in the United States at Walmart, CVS and other retailers are being recalled due to a danger of infection.
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Health News // 1 day ago
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
People who live close to a pub, bar or fast-food restaurant have a higher risk of heart failure, compared to those who live farther away, researchers report.
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Health News // 1 day ago
Excess fat around pancreas linked to higher risk for Alzheimer's
Excess fat around your pancreas could bode ill for the health of your aging brain, new research shows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Health and Human Services competition promotes breastfeeding initiatives
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
Risk of heart attack, stroke rises with more frequent use of marijuana
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
AI enables phones to detect depression from facial cues, study shows
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Living near fast-food outlets, bars may increase risk of heart failure
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Live music stimulates brain more than recorded songs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement