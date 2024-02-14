Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 11:09 AM

CDC weighs new guidance to loosen COVID-19 isolation

By Robin Foster, HealthDay News
In the proposed guidance, the CDC is weighing plans to recommend that people who test positive for COVID-19 use symptoms as their guide in deciding whether to isolate for five days. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
In the proposed guidance, the CDC is weighing plans to recommend that people who test positive for COVID-19 use symptoms as their guide in deciding whether to isolate for five days. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

New, proposed guidance being weighed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to routinely stay home for five days.

This is the first time the agency has even considered loosening its COVID-19 isolation guidelines since 2021, and the thinking behind the possible shift is to align them with similar guidance on the flu and RSV, according to four agency officials and an expert familiar with the discussions, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Advertisement

However, the CDC later said in a statement that it had "no updates to COVID guidelines to announce at this time," adding that it would "continue to make decisions based on the best evidence and science to keep communities healthy and safe," NBC News reported.

No matter what the CDC decides to do, most Americans have now developed a level of immunity to the virus because of prior infection and/or vaccination, and that calls for a more sensible approach, experts said.

Advertisement

"Public health has to be realistic," Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told the Post. "In making recommendations to the public today, we have to try to get the most out of what people are willing to do. ... You can be absolutely right in the science and yet accomplish nothing because no one will listen to you."

In the proposed guidance, the CDC is weighing plans to recommend that people who test positive for COVID-19 use symptoms as their guide in deciding whether to isolate for five days, the Post reported.

Infected people would no longer need to stay home if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of medication and their symptoms are mild and improving, three agency officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Post.

The CDC's potential shift follows similar actions already taken by Oregon and California.

Still, easing COVID-19 isolation guidance when the science around the virus' infectiousness hasn't changed could anger vulnerable groups, CDC officials and experts told the Post.

Loosening the guidelines "sweeps this serious illness under the rug," Dr. Lara Jirmanus, a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School and member of the People's CDC, a coalition of health care workers, scientists and advocates focused on reducing the harmful effects of COVID-19, told the Post.

Advertisement

Public health officials should treat COVID-19 differently from other respiratory viruses because it's deadlier than the flu and poses a risk for lingering symptoms known as long COVID-19, she said. Nearly 7% of Americans report having lingering COVID-19 symptoms such as fatigue, trouble breathing, brain fog and joint pain, CDC data show.

The proposed recommendations would not apply to hospitals and other health-care settings with more vulnerable populations, CDC officials told the Post.

Lower rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations were among the reasons California shortened its five-day isolation recommendation last month, urging people to stay home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms are mild and improving. Oregon made a similar move last May.

It's not clear whether the updated CDC guidance will continue to recommend masking for 10 days if infected, the Post reported.

Doctors say the best way for sick people to protect their communities is to mask or avoid trips outside the home if infected.

"You see a lot of people with symptoms -- you don't know if they have COVID or influenza or RSV -- but in all three of those cases, they probably shouldn't be at Target, coughing and looking sick," Dr. Eli Perencevich, an internal medicine professor at the University of Iowa, told the Post.

Advertisement

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for current guidance on COVID isolation.

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
Health News // 2 hours ago
Experiencing childhood bullying triples risk of mental health issues later
When bullies destroy a young victim's trust, mental health problems are likely to follow them into adulthood, a new study warns.
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Health News // 3 hours ago
Aromatherapy may help people recover from depression
Aromatherapy might be able to help people recover from depression by helping them more clearly recall specific, often positive, memories, a new study shows.
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Health News // 4 hours ago
Regular exercise may ward off COVID-19 infection, hospitalization
Folks who get regular exercise are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 or develop a severe case requiring a hospital stay, a new study finds.
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
Health News // 5 hours ago
Premature birth not linked to autism, study shows
There is no significant link between premature birth and autism, new research out of Israel suggests.
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Health News // 12 hours ago
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Replacing regular salt with a salt substitute can reduce high blood pressure in older adults, a new study has found.
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Health News // 20 hours ago
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new non-profit collaborative seeks to accelerate and safely manage the use of artificial intelligence in the fight against neurodegenerative illnesses, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Health News // 20 hours ago
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- People with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of stroke, but a new study indicates that acupuncture could reduce that risk.
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
Health News // 23 hours ago
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
A new hand-held biosensor can detect breast cancer biomarkers from a tiny sample of saliva, researchers report Tuesday in the Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B.
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
Health News // 1 day ago
Rate of long COVID may be lower in pregnant people, study suggests
A little more than 9% of pregnant women developed long COVID six or more months after their initial infection, according to a new study.
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Health News // 1 day ago
Excess zinc in inner ear linked to noise-related hearing loss
Noise-related hearing loss stems from cellular damage associated with an excess of free-floating zinc in the inner ear, researchers say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
As pickleball's popularity soars with older participants, so do injuries
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
Biosensor can detect breast cancer in saliva
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
Study: Acupuncture could reduce stroke risk in people with rheumatoid arthritis
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
New project seeks to guide AI use in treating neurodegenerative illnesses
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Use of salt substitutes linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement