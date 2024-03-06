Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 6, 2024 / 11:25 PM

NASA tests limits of updated engines for future Artemis missions

By Sheri Walsh
NASA completes a full-duration RS-25 engine hot fire Wednesday, on the Fred Haise Test Stand at the space agency's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It was the ninth of 12 tests for NASA's updated engines that will launch Artemis missions to the moon. Photo courtesy of Danny Nowlin/NASA
1 of 2 | NASA completes a full-duration RS-25 engine hot fire Wednesday, on the Fred Haise Test Stand at the space agency's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It was the ninth of 12 tests for NASA's updated engines that will launch Artemis missions to the moon. Photo courtesy of Danny Nowlin/NASA

March 6 (UPI) -- NASA completed a full-duration RS-25 engine hot fire Wednesday, as the space agency continues testing the updated engines that will launch Artemis missions to the moon and beyond.

The full-duration test was the ninth of 12 scheduled tests, and took place on the Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis in Mississippi.

Advertisement

The certification engine, which will help power the Space Launch System, produced a large plume of smoke Wednesday as operators fired it for 10 full minutes, much longer than will be needed to launch the SLS rocket and send astronauts aboard the Orion into orbit. The engine was also fired at power levels between 80% and 113% to test its limits.

It will take four RS-25 engines and a couple of solid rocket boosters, producing more than 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, to launch the SLS rocket for the Artemis missions.

Related

The RS-25 engine dates back to the 1960s, with a previous iteration of Rocketdyne from the 1970s. NASA's first space shuttle flight used RS-25 engines to launch in April 1981.

NASA began critical testing of its updated SLS engines last October. The new engines are expected to power NASA missions starting with Artemis V.

Advertisement

"NASA and our industry partners continue to make steady progress toward restarting production of the RS-25 engines for the first time since the space shuttle era as we prepare for our more ambitious missions to deep space under Artemis with the SLS rocket," Johnny Heflin, liquid engines manager for SLS at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, said before last year's first test.

The "test series builds off previous hot fire testing already conducted at NASA Stennis to help certify a new design that will make this storied spaceflight engine even more powerful."

Latest Headlines

NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission docks with International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission docks with International Space Station
March 5 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully docked with the International Space Station early Tuesday, more than 24 hours after it launched from Florida with three American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut onboard.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
March 3 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX said there is a 75% chance of favorable for Sunday night's planned liftoff of the Crew-8 mission, sending three American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station.
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
March 1 (UPI) -- NASA said Friday it is shutting down a $2 billion satellite refueling project after criticizing the project's contractor for poor performance.
Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
Science News // 5 days ago
Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
March 1 (UPI) -- More schooling can be linked to longevity, according to a new study from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, published in JAMA Network Open.
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
Science News // 6 days ago
NOAA proposes huge Hawaii marine sanctuary with reefs, atolls, endangered aquatic life
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a new national marine sanctuary near the Hawaiian Islands.
NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 mission to launch Saturday night to space station
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA, SpaceX Crew-8 mission to launch Saturday night to space station
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The three American astronauts and one Russian cosmonaut comprising NASA's next manned mission to the International Space Station are scheduled to lift off Saturday night.
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Science News // 1 week ago
Penn State scientists say dwarf galaxies were among earliest universe starlight
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Penn State University researchers said in a study Wednesday that working with the James Webb Space Telescope they found the first full spectra of tiny galaxies, revealing some of the earliest starlight in the universe.
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- NASA is taking another step closer to testing its new supersonic jet, issuing grants to five universities to develop plans to educate communities selected for flyover tests of the experimental aircraft.
Odysseus moon lander mission cut short after botched landing
Science News // 1 week ago
Odysseus moon lander mission cut short after botched landing
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The historic Odysseus moon landing mission was cut short Tuesday as flight controllers expected to lose contact with the private spacecraft after it toppled over during last week's botched landing.
Odysseus transmits first pictures after lunar landing
Science News // 1 week ago
Odysseus transmits first pictures after lunar landing
Feb. 26 (UPI) -- The Odysseus lander transmitted its initial pictures from the moon on Monday, a day after becoming the first U.S. spacecraft make a soft landing on the lunar surface since 1972.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
Researchers say education might slow pace of aging
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission docks with International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission docks with International Space Station
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
NASA awards grants to 5 universities for quiet supersonic overflight education plans
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
NASA shutters $2B satellite refueling project, blames contractor for delays
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission en route to International Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement