Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration has proposed a new national marine sanctuary near the Hawaiian Islands. "The proposed Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary would supplement and complement existing authorities, including the area's designation as a marine national monument," the NOAA said in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

The Papahānaumokuākea area is home to multiple endangered species, including the Hawaiian monk seal and green sea turtles.

NOAA officials say the project will incorporate native Hawaiian expertise.

"NOAA has worked for decades with partners to incorporates native Hawaiian heritage, knowledge and values into co-management of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument," said NOAA National Ocean Service Assistant Administrator Nicole LeBoeuf.

As with many projects, the NOAA has asked the public to comment on the draft proposal, and the public can weigh in on this project up until May 7.

"After NOAA receives written and oral public comments, it will address and responded to those comments as it determines if final designation of the proposed sanctuary is warranted and which NOAA program and management actions are necessary," the NOAA said.

The proposed sanctuary would span approximately 582,250 square miles and incorporate several reefs and atolls to the west of Hawaii.

The NOAA says the proposed sanctuary would augment existing protections.

"Sanctuary management would supplement and complement, rather than supplant, the existing co-management regime of Papahānaumokuākea," the NOAA said in its proposal.