Feb. 17, 2024 / 2:44 PM

Second launch attempt succeeds for Japan's H3 rocket

By Mike Heuer
A Japanese H3 rocket is shown on the launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan on Feb. 17, 2023, before a failed flight. A similar attempt on Saturday proved successful, Japanese space officials announced. File photo by EPA-EFE/JIJI Press Japan
A Japanese H3 rocket is shown on the launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan on Feb. 17, 2023, before a failed flight. A similar attempt on Saturday proved successful, Japanese space officials announced. File photo by EPA-EFE/JIJI Press Japan

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Nearly a year after it aborted its first attempt, Japan on Saturday successfully launched its new H3 rocket from one of its southwestern islands.

The H3 rocket launched at 9:22 a.m. local time from the Tanegashima Space Center in the Kagoshima Prefecture, entered into its intended orbit and deployed a fake satellite plus to working micro satellites, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced.

"I would like to express my respect for the efforts of everyone involved over the years and hope that Japan's flagship rockets will continue to steadily accumulate achievements," Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted on X.

The rocket flew as intended and enabled its H3 launch vehicle to enter its predetermined orbit 16 minutes and 43 seconds after the rocket lifted off.

The rocket's second stage re-entered the Earth's atmosphere after deploying its payload, which included a dummy satellite that is identical to one that was to be launched during the failed first launch attempt of the H3 rocket last year.

An attempted launch of the H3 in March 2023 failed when a second-stage engine didn't ignite. JAXA officials ordered the rocket to self-destruct after the second-stage engine didn't work.

Saturday's mission was to confirm the rocket can control its position while in orbit and deploy. An improved second-stage engine worked as designed.

"The launch was a perfect success," JAXA project manager Masashi Okada told reporters following the successful mission.

The H3 is the successor to the H2A rocket now used by Japan.

The H3 will deliver supplies to the International Space Station and the lunar-orbiting space outpost Gateway, which is part of the international Artemis space program led by the United States.

