Feb. 16, 2023 / 4:14 PM

Japan set to launch new flagship rocket

By Simon Druker
Japan is making final preparations ahead of launching its next-generation H3 rocket Thursday evening, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency confirmed in a statement. Photo courtesy of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Japan is making final preparations ahead of launching its next-generation H3 rocket Thursday evening, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, confirmed in a statement.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 8:37 p.m. EST at the Tanegashima Space Center, located on the island of Tanegashima, south of Kyushu.

JAXA will begin streaming the launch at 8 p.m. EST, which is 10 a.m. JST.

The agency has spent the last decade working with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to design and build the new H3 launch vehicle.

The new "high-flexibility" flagship vehicle can carry more than 4 tons to a 10-mile-high orbit, according to its description, and can be construed into multiple configurations.

Thursday's flight is being called a test flight, however the rocket will carry an operational payload. JAXA's Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3 will be aboard.

The goal is to deliver the 3-ton ALOS-3 satellite to a sun-synchronous orbit.

RELATED James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster

Once delivered, the satellite itself will contribute data to help in disaster monitoring among other things.

"Its launch capability to the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) will be the highest ever, exceeding that of the existing H-IIA and H-IIB Launch Vehicles," the agency said in a statement.

"The observed data from ALOS-3 is expected to lead to progress in the various fields due to its unique imaging capabilities; it will make a significant contribution to upgrading global geospatial information and research and application for monitoring of the coastal/vegetation environment," according to the agency's description.

Earlier this month, JAXA astronauts and their NASA counterparts conducted a spacewalk from the International Space Station to upgrade the station's power generation systems.

