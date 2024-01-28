SpaceX launches next group of Starlink satellites

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Amid a thick column of fire, bright white vapor, and riding a million pounds of kerosene propellant, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off against the backdrop of a dark Florida sky at 8:10 p.m. EST Sunday, carrying 23 Starlink satellites that will be deployed into low Earth orbit.
The mission was in question just 40 seconds before the scheduled liftoff due to a high wind advisory at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. It was the 74th launch of a Falcon rocket from this pad (including nine Falcon Heavy rockets) and the 167th launch overall, according to SpaceX.