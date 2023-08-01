Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 12:58 AM

Plans to plant billions of trees, fight climate change threatened by low seedling supplies

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Plans for the U.S. Forest Service to plant more than a billion trees by 2030, in an effort to fight climate change, are being threatened by seedling scarcity and funding issues, according to research published Monday in the journal Bioscience. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/images/id-4794824/
Plans for the U.S. Forest Service to plant more than a billion trees by 2030, in an effort to fight climate change, are being threatened by seedling scarcity and funding issues, according to research published Monday in the journal Bioscience. Photo by silviarita/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/images/id-4794824/

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Plans for the U.S. Forest Service to plant more than a billion trees by 2030 -- to shade and cool cities, protect water and fight climate change -- are being threatened by seedling scarcity and funding issues, a new study says.

According to research published Monday in the journal Bioscience, U.S. tree nurseries are not growing enough tree seedlings to keep up with demand.

Advertisement

"Trees are this amazing natural solution to a lot of our challenges, including climate change. We urgently need to plant many millions of them," University of Vermont scientist Tony D'Amato, who co-led the new research, said in a statement. "But what this paper points out is that we are woefully underserved by any kind of regional or national scale inventory of seedlings to get the job done."

The REPLANT Act provides funding to plant more than a billion trees in the United States, as the World Economic Forum works to plant a trillion threes around the world by 2030. But researchers from UVM and the USDA's Northern Forest Research Stations in Minnesota, Michigan and New Hampshire -- who studied 605 plant nurseries across twenty northern states -- found only 56 grow and sell seedlings in the volumes needed for conservation and reforestation. According to the report, only 14 were government-operated.

Advertisement

On top of that, the study found there were not enough types of trees to meet goals in a future hotter climate.

"The world is thinking about a warming climate -- can we plant towards that warming climate? We know we're losing ecologically important species across North America and around the world. So, the goal is: can we restore these trees or replace them with similar species? It's a powerful idea," said UVM's Peter Clark, the lead author on the study.

"The number of seedlings is a challenge," Clark added, "but finding the diversity we need to restore ecologically complex forests -- not just a few industrial workhorse species commonly used for commercial timber operations, like white pine -- is an even bigger bottleneck."

RELATED National Parks will be free on anniversary of signing of Great American Outdoors Act

Researchers are now calling for increasing both seedling production and diversity at regional nurseries in order to address climate change with tree planting. They are also calling for increased federal and state investment.

"Given the existing and growing reforestation backlog, declines in nursery infrastructure, and complex needs for diverse seeds and seedlings, it is likely that substantially more public investment in the form of grants, loans and cost-share programs will be needed to reinvigorate, diversify and expand forest nurseries," the study says.

Advertisement

While "people want trillions of trees," Clark said, "there's a massive disconnect."

RELATED July 2023 shatters heat records; on pace to be Earth's hottest month

Read More

Democratic senators demand DOJ sue fossil fuel industry over climate change

Latest Headlines

August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Science News // 17 hours ago
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Warm summer nights are numbered across North America with the start of autumn right around the corner, but there will be several notable night sky events for stargazers to enjoy in August.
For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space
Science News // 3 days ago
For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space
July 28 (UPI) -- Eduardo Kac has been trying for 37 years to realize his vision for an art project he began when he was just 24 years old -- sending one of his holographic poems, or holopoems as he calls them, into deep space.
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
July 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's enormous Jupiter 3 satellite late Friday following two earlier scrubbed attempts.
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
Science News // 3 days ago
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
July 28 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has observed a young planet that is orbiting so close to its parent star that it is spewing its atmosphere into space.
European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
Science News // 3 days ago
European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Friday it will attempt to guide a falling 3,000-pound satellite through the Earth's atmosphere to make sure it completely burns up over the Atlantic Ocean.
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 4 days ago
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
July 28 (UPI) -- Argentina has become the 28th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, which establishes the guiding principles for space exploration.
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space early Friday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral, after having scrubbed the launch of a separate mission Thursday night.
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday again scrubbed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's Jupiter 3 satellite, missing an opportunity for a record-setting "double launch."
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
July 27 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday they have collaborated to create engineered microbes to make recyclable plastics that can replace the current non-recyclable products made by petrochemicals.
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
Science News // 5 days ago
Launch of enormous communications satellite from Florida scrubbed
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 26 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket set to launch JUPITER 3, a school bus-sized Hughes communications satellite, Wednesday night from Florida's Kennedy Space Center was aborted as the countdown ticked toward liftoff.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement