July 31, 2023 / 8:49 PM

Contact with NASA's Voyager 2 probe severed by technical glitch

By Don Jacobson
NASA's twin Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft were launched in 1977 and both are now in interstellar space. NASA says communication with Voyager 2 has been disrupted due a technical glitch. File Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA's twin Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft were launched in 1977 and both are now in interstellar space. NASA says communication with Voyager 2 has been disrupted due a technical glitch. File Photo courtesy of NASA

July 31 (UPI) -- Communications with the far-flung Voyager 2 space probe have been temporarily severed due to unintended consequences resulting from routine commands, NASA says.

The U.S. space agency revealed Friday it no longer is able to communicate with the pioneering spacecraft launched in 1977 and meant to serve as an ambassador of human civilization to any extraterrestrial intelligence it may encounter.

"A series of planned commands sent to NASA's Voyager 2 spacecraft on July 21 inadvertently caused the antenna to point 2 degrees away from Earth," NASA said in a mission update. "As a result, Voyager 2 is currently unable to receive commands or transmit data back to Earth."

Scientists think the situation is only temporary because the craft is programmed to auto-correct its orientation several times each year in order to keep its antenna pointed toward Earth. Its next planned reorientation is set for Oct. 15.

RELATED Pioneer 11, launched 50 years ago, helped solve mysteries of the universe

Voyager 2 is currently in interstellar space, located almost 12.4 billion miles from Earth. The glitch, however, has rendered it unable to with the ground antennas of NASA's Deep Space Network.

Its twin, Voyager 1, is almost 15 billion miles from Earth and continues to operate normally. It has the distinction of being the farthest human-made object from Earth and the first to reach interstellar space.

The craft are probably best known for carrying "Golden Records," a kind of time capsule intended to communicate the story of humankind to extraterrestrials. The messages are embedded on 12-inch, gold-plated "phonograph records" containing sounds and images selected to portray the diversity of life and culture on Earth, according to NASA.

RELATED NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe

The Voyager spacecrafts remain beloved by the public and scientists because of their optimistic and idealistic missions. Their enduring appeal are evident in popular culture, with fictionalized versions of the probes appearing in first Star Trek film in 1979 and in the 1984 film Starman, in which one was responsible for bringing a benign alien played by Jeff Bridges to Earth.

Voyager 2 also remains the only spacecraft to pass close to the two outermost planets in the solar system -- Uranus in 1986 and Neptune in 1989.

RELATED 45 years after launch, NASA's Voyager probes still blazing trails billions of miles away

Latest Headlines

Plans to plant billions of trees, fight climate change threatened by low seedling supplies
Science News // 4 hours ago
Plans to plant billions of trees, fight climate change threatened by low seedling supplies
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Forest Service's plan to plant more than a billion trees by 2030 -- in an effort to fight climate change -- is facing seedling scarcity and funding issues, according to new research.
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Science News // 20 hours ago
August to feature 2 of top astronomy events of 2023
Warm summer nights are numbered across North America with the start of autumn right around the corner, but there will be several notable night sky events for stargazers to enjoy in August.
For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space
Science News // 3 days ago
For decades, artist Eduardo Kac has been laser-focused on sending hologram project into space
July 28 (UPI) -- Eduardo Kac has been trying for 37 years to realize his vision for an art project he began when he was just 24 years old -- sending one of his holographic poems, or holopoems as he calls them, into deep space.
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX stages successful launch of Jupiter 3 satellite after 2 earlier scrubs
July 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's enormous Jupiter 3 satellite late Friday following two earlier scrubbed attempts.
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
Science News // 3 days ago
Hubble space telescope observes planet bleeding its atmosphere into space
July 28 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has observed a young planet that is orbiting so close to its parent star that it is spewing its atmosphere into space.
European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
Science News // 3 days ago
European Space Agency guides falling satellite to re-entry
July 28 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Friday it will attempt to guide a falling 3,000-pound satellite through the Earth's atmosphere to make sure it completely burns up over the Atlantic Ocean.
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 4 days ago
Argentina joins NASA's Artemis Accords
July 28 (UPI) -- Argentina has become the 28th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, which establishes the guiding principles for space exploration.
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 Starlink satellites
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with a payload of 22 Starlink satellites into space early Friday from Florida's famed Cape Canaveral, after having scrubbed the launch of a separate mission Thursday night.
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX misses attempt for record-breaking 'double-launch' attempt
July 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday again scrubbed the launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket and EchoStar's Jupiter 3 satellite, missing an opportunity for a record-setting "double launch."
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists say microbes can be engineered to create renewable plastics
July 27 (UPI) -- Scientists said Thursday they have collaborated to create engineered microbes to make recyclable plastics that can replace the current non-recyclable products made by petrochemicals.
