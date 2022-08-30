Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 4:18 PM

NASA repairs issue with Voyager 1 space probe

By Simon Druker
NASA engineers have repaired an issue with the space agency’s Voyager 1 spacecraft (top), but have yet to identify the cause of the problem, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched in 1977 are still transmitting scientific data back to Earth. Image courtesy of NASA
NASA engineers have repaired an issue with the space agency’s Voyager 1 spacecraft (top), but have yet to identify the cause of the problem, officials confirmed on Tuesday. Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, launched in 1977 are still transmitting scientific data back to Earth. Image courtesy of NASA

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Engineers with NASA have repaired an issue with the space agency's Voyager 1 spacecraft, but have yet to identify the cause of the problem, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The probe had been sending garbled data about its status, including information about its health and activities to mission controllers, despite otherwise operating normally.

Advertisement

NASA also said the rest of the probe appeared healthy as it continued to gather and return scientific data.

"The team has since located the source of the garbled information: The AACS (had started sending the telemetry data through an onboard computer known to have stopped working years ago, and the computer corrupted the information," the agency said in a statement, referencing the probe's attitude articulation and control system.

RELATED NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'

Engineers still aren't sure why the system began sending the telemetry data through an onboard computer known to have stopped working years ago. That computer corrupted the information.

"We're happy to have the telemetry back," Voyager project manager Suzanne Dodd said in a statement.

"We'll do a full memory readout of the AACS and look at everything it's been doing. That will help us try to diagnose the problem that caused the telemetry issue in the first place. So we're cautiously optimistic, but we still have more investigating to do."

Advertisement

The system keeps Voyager 1's antenna pointed at Earth as it relays data. All signs suggest the AACS is still working and its signal is strong, but the returning telemetry data is invalid.

The system first began malfunctioning in May, prompting NASA engineers to investigate what went wrong with the aging space probe.

Launched in 1977, NASA's Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes are both still active, exploring deep space. Both are still communicating with NASA, despite being launched 45 years ago. The spacecraft are two of only five space probes from Earth that have left the solar system.

RELATED A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon

They carry eight-track tape players for recording data and have about 3 million times less memory than today's cellphones, transmitting about 38,000 times slower than a 5G Internet connection.

Voyager 1 is currently 14.5 billion miles from Earth, and is sending back scientific data.

In 2017, Voyager 1's primary thrusters showed signs of degradation. Engineers then switched to another set of thrusters that had originally been used during the spacecraft's planetary encounters. Those thrusters worked, despite having not been used for 37 years.

Read More

Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space

Latest Headlines

Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Science News // 4 hours ago
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new study has revealed that dolphins are able to build complex alliances that form the largest cooperative societies on Earth, outside of humans.
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- After years of planning and testing, NASA on Monday hoped to take the initial step toward returning humans to the moon for the first time in a half-century -- but technical issues grounded the historic flight.
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Science News // 1 day ago
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The melting of the Greenland ice sheet could cause a devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot, according to a new study.
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Science News // 2 days ago
Countdown is on: NASA in good position for Monday launch of Artemis I
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The historic Artemis I test launch to take man back to the moon is in a good position to take off from Florida on Monday, NASA officials said Sunday.
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Science News // 4 days ago
A decade in the making, NASA's Artemis 1 launch is first step back to the moon
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- When NASA's Artemis I mission lifts off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday, it will mark a major step forward for the space agency that will have been 12 years in the making.
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Telescope discovered the existence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet known as WASP-39 b, marking the first such discovery on a planet outside of the solar system.
NASA, Boeing announce Starliner crewed test mission pushed to February
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, Boeing announce Starliner crewed test mission pushed to February
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- NASA and Boeing Thursday updated the Starliner Crew Flight Test progress ahead of a mission planned for February 2023. A CFT mission to the ISS in the fall will be the first flight with astronauts aboard the Starliner.
SpaceX, T-Mobile set to announce plans to 'increase connectivity'
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX, T-Mobile set to announce plans to 'increase connectivity'
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX and T-Mobile are set to make an announcement Thursday evening that they claim will increase connectivity across the United States. The live-streamed event is expected to start at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Science News // 5 days ago
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
Uranus to begin reversing path across the night sky on Wednesday
Science News // 6 days ago
Uranus to begin reversing path across the night sky on Wednesday
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- As part of a cosmic phenomenon called retrograde motion, Uranus -- the second-to-last planet in our solar system -- will reverse its eastward course on Wednesday and begin moving west in the sky for a few months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
Melting Greenland ice sheet could cause devastating sea level rise of nearly a foot
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
NASA scrubs launch of Artemis I after multiple issues; Friday launch still 'in play'
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Male dolphins form biggest nonhuman social networks, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement