Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 25, 2023 / 10:18 PM

Scientists warn Atlantic Ocean current could collapse by 2060

By Sheri Walsh
Scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, which predicts the Atlantic Ocean’s current will collapse around 2060 if emissions persist, according to researchers at the University of Copenhagen. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, which predicts the Atlantic Ocean’s current will collapse around 2060 if emissions persist, according to researchers at the University of Copenhagen. Photo courtesy of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Some scientists have revealed an ominous climate calculation, based on greenhouse gas emissions, that predicts the Atlantic Ocean's current will collapse around 2060 if nothing changes before then.

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Niels Bohr Institute and Department of Mathematical Sciences issued the warning Tuesday, in the scientific journal Nature Communications, about the vital ocean currents, which distribute heat, cold and precipitation between the tropics and the northern Atlantic region.

Advertisement

The scientists used ocean temperature data from the last 150 years and calculated the ocean current, known as Thermohaline Circulation or Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

"Using new and improved statistical tools, we've made calculations that provide a more robust estimate of when a collapse of the Thermohaline Circulation is most likely to occur, something we had not been able to do before," explained Prof. Susanne Ditlevsen of UCPH's Department of Mathematical Sciences.

RELATED Climate change likely to blame for changing ocean color

Through their calculations, researchers found the Atlantic Ocean's current will likely shut down in 34 years, around 2057, if current emissions persist. The result would be a warmer tropics combined with a much stormier North Atlantic region.

"Shutting down the AMOC can have very serious consequences for Earth's climate, for example, by changing how heat and precipitation are distributed globally," said Prof. Peter Ditlevsen from the Niels Bohr Institute.

Advertisement

"While a cooling of Europe may seem less severe as the globe as a whole becomes warmer and heat waves occur more frequently, this shutdown will contribute to an increased warming of the tropics, where rising temperatures have already given rise to challenging living conditions," Ditlevsen added.

RELATED More than 61,000 people in Europe died from excessive heat last summer

"Our result underscores the importance of reducing global greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible."

The findings contradict the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which found a change in ocean currents was "very unlikely" during this century.

The last time ocean circulation collapsed was during the last ice age. During those events, climate change was extreme with 10- to 15-degree swings over a decade. Currently, climate change is warming at a rate of 1.5 degrees over a century.

RELATED Tropical wave could become depression with Atlantic hurricane season underway

Latest Headlines

Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch censors, research shows
Science News // 1 hour ago
Robotic hand can rotate objects without sight using touch censors, research shows
July 25 (UPI) -- A research team led by engineers with the University of California San Diego has shown off a robotic hand that can rotate an object in its palm using touch-based censors rather than by sight.
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Science News // 8 hours ago
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
July 25 (UPI) -- Space is a big place, but that doesn't prevent galaxies from colliding with their nearby neighbors, especially as they grow over billions of years and larger galaxies consume smaller ones.
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
Science News // 8 hours ago
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
July 25 (UPI) -- NASA has selected 11 companies to partner on space technology projects that will support the upcoming Artemis mission, which intends to return humans to the moon.
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
Science News // 9 hours ago
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
A flurry of meteors will soon dash across the heavens, a celestial light show that will be followed up by an even more impressive astronomical event in the coming weeks.
SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
July 23 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a rocket with a payload of nearly two dozen Starlink satellites into space Sunday night following multiple delays due to weather.
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites after delays
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX to launch more Starlink satellites after delays
July 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX, the space exploration company led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk, is scheduled to launch more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit late Saturday after delays earlier in the evening.
NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America
July 21 (UPI) -- NASA administrator Bill Nelson will travel to South America on Monday. During his trip Nelson will meet space officials in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.
Amazon constructing new Florida satellite-processing facility
Science News // 4 days ago
Amazon constructing new Florida satellite-processing facility
July 21 (UPI) -- Amazon on Friday announced that construction is underway for a new satellite-processing facility in Florida.
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
Science News // 4 days ago
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
July 20 (UPI) -- The nuclear fallout from the Manhattan Project's test, codenamed Trinity, of a plutonium-implosion device in July 1945 reached 46 states and crossed into Mexico and Canada within days of detonation, a new study found.
On space, poll shows most Americans support NASA's role, U.S. presence
Science News // 5 days ago
On space, poll shows most Americans support NASA's role, U.S. presence
July 20 (UPI) -- New polling data released by the Pew Research Center indicates that Americans want the nation to maintain a continued presence in space.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX launches nearly two dozen more Starlink satellites into space
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
Telescope's dark energy camera captures large galaxy absorbing smaller one
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
NASA partners with 11 companies for space technology to assist Artemis moon mission
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
2 meteor showers to provide astronomical doubleheader
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
Nuclear fallout from Manhattan Project's Trinity test reached 46 states, new study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement