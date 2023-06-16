Trending
June 16, 2023 / 2:49 PM

Tropical wave could become depression with Atlantic hurricane season underway

By Simon Druker
A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean from an existing tropical wave, as early as the next 48 hours, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. Photo courtesy National Hurricane Center
June 16 (UPI) -- A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic Ocean as early as the next 48 hours, scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday.

"A tropical wave located between the west coast of Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms," officials with NOAA's National Hurricane Center said in their latest update.

"Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form during the early to middle portions of next week while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic."

Forecasters predict a 20% chance of the tropical wave becoming a depression over the next 48 hours. That number increases to 60% over the next seven days.

Earlier this year, NOAA predicted a "near-normal" Atlantic hurricane season.

Scientists from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released estimates for the current hurricane season in late May.

Forecasts called for a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of a below-normal season and a 30% of an above-normal season.

The official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. However, tropical cyclone activity sometimes occurs before and after those dates.

The peak of the season falls on Sept. 10, and most activity falls between mid-August and mid-October.

