July 21, 2023 / 9:01 PM

NASA's Bill Nelson to discuss bilateral cooperation in South America

By Patrick Hilsman
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson with travel to South America Monday to meet with local space officials. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson with travel to South America Monday to meet with local space officials. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to South America on Monday to promote international cooperation on multiple space-related topics.

During his trip, Nelson will meet space officials in Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

NASA says Nelson will meet the officials, including Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez, "to deepen bilateral cooperation across a broad range of innovation and research-related areas, especially in Earth science to achieve our nations' mutual goals of addressing climate change and achieving net zero emissions by 2050."

"Students in each country also will have the opportunity to meet with Nelson to discuss science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and their roles as members of the Artimes Generation," NASA said in a statement.

"NASA is engaged in a wide range of activities with the nations, including SERVIR Amazonia, which uses NASA's Earth science data to empower scientists and decision-makers across the region to track and understand environmental changes in real-time," NASA said.

The SERVIR-Amazonia project is funded by USAID and with the support of NASA, works with local partners to improve decision-making related to the Amazon rainforest.

On space, poll shows most Americans support NASA's role, U.S. presence Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan Rocket Lab launches seven satellites into orbit

