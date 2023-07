1/3

California space firm Rocket Lab said Monday conditions remain good and it still expects to launch seven satellites into orbit using its Electron rocket (pictured) beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT. Photo courtesy of Rocket Lab

July 17 (UPI) -- California space firm Rocket Lab said conditions remain good and it still expects to launch seven satellites into orbit as early as 7:30 p.m. EDT on Monday. The company has a two-hour window at its launch site on New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula.

The launch has been delayed since last week because of inclement weather.

The Electron rocket will carry seven small satellites for three separate customers, including NASA. The satellites will be used to gather information about and data on Earth's atmosphere to help improve weather forecasting.

The launch also will seek to replace a decommissioned technology spacecraft and send a pair of navigation satellites into space.

All are low-orbit satellites, orbiting a few hundred miles above Earth.

The company will attempt to recover the first stage rocket from the ocean after the launch. The device should parachute into the ocean and be recovered by a specialized ship.

On two occasions, the company has attempted to recover rockets from the ocean using helicopters, but was unsuccessful both times.

Monday's mission, dubbed Operation Baby Come Back, will mark Rocket Lab's seventh Electron launch of this year and 39th overall, the company said.

Rocket Lab planned to stream the launch live on the company's website, with coverage starting 20 minutes before launch time.