June 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX aims to launch its Crew Resupply Mission 28 to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Monday after scrubbing the take-off over the weekend. The company plans to launch the mission at 11:47 a.m. EDT Monday, noting weather is expected to be 60% favorable for liftoff. Advertisement

On Sunday, SpaceX called off the launch because of high winds in the booster recovery zone. On Saturday, the space company said in a Twitter post that it delayed the liftoff to "allow more time for the weather to improve."

The mission will resupply the orbiting International Space Station with equipment and supplies needed by astronauts and hardware for the months ahead.

The mission will also carry new solar panels for the station along with private industry science experiments from around the world.

A European Space Agency science project called Thor will observe thunderstorms in Earth's atmosphere. The agency said Thor will measure the frequency and altitude of blue discharges produced by internal phenomena and structures within thunderstorms.

NASA had transferred some of the mission payload from the Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply vehicle to SpaceX because of the delayed launch of Northrup Grumman's N-19 spaceship.

"[SpaceX's CRS-28 mission is] making up for the delays we had in our NG Cygnus vehicle arriving at [International Space] station," NASA's ISS chief scientist Kirt Costello. "So, we're sending up lots of extra logistics crew supplies for the crew to keep them going throughout the end of the year."

If Monday's flight does not happen, the next available date will be Wednesday, June 7 at 11:01 a.m. EDT, according to SpaceX.

