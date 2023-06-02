Trending
June 2, 2023 / 2:43 PM

Safety concerns force Boeing to delay Starliner spacecraft mission again

By Stefano Coledan
A Boeing Starliner spacecraft sits on top of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as it is prepared for launch from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in May 2022. The unmanned Starliner failed to rendezvous and dock to the International Space Station. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A Boeing Starliner spacecraft sits on top of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket as it is prepared for launch from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in May 2022. The unmanned Starliner failed to rendezvous and dock to the International Space Station. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 2 (UPI) -- Starliner, the spacecraft Boeing Co designed to ferry astronauts to and from the International Space Station, will not fly any time soon because of problems related to the parachutes and wiring insulation, the company said.

A crewed flight has been planned for July, but now it's questionable if the space capsule will be launched before the end of the year. NASA still can utilize SpaceX vehicles, but the space agency always has wanted a second company to provide travel, as well.

During final prelaunch reviews conducted last week, engineers found the two unrelated problems that could put the lives of astronauts in grave danger.

As a result, the long-delayed Starliner flight with astronauts aboard, tentatively scheduled for July 21, has been postponed indefinitely, Mark Nappi, the Boeing Starliner program manager, said during a Thursday teleconference.

In the course of last week's final preflight checks and reviews, engineers realized that the lines designed to hold the capsule to its three parachutes must be sturdier, if the astronauts are to land safely, Nappi said.

So-called soft links connected to the lines of Starliner's three parachutes are not as robust as originally understood. In fact, it is unlikely that the soft links could safely carry Starliner's weight in case of a parachute failure.

Landing with at least two working parachutes out of three is a NASA safety concern and a requirement, Nappi said.

Safety studies have shown, however, that one failed parachute could get entangled with another, which would lead to a catastrophic outcome.

Two Starliner missions landed safely in the New Mexico desert at the end of two test flights, in 2019 and in 2022.

As for the other concern, the prelaunch previews showed that protective tape wrapped around most of the Starliner wiring insulation is flammable.

Choosing an option of removing the tape is unlikely, Nappi said, due to the risk of introducing additional, unforeseen damage.

"We're looking at solutions that would provide for essentially another type of wrapping over the existing tape in the most vulnerable areas," to reduce fire hazards.

Since Starliner's first launch in 2019, a number of serious problems have repeatedly caused the program to fall behind schedule.

"We need to spend the next several days understanding what we need to go do to solve these problems," Nappi said, adding that both issues should have been caught years ago.

Software problems caused Starliner's first test mission come short of reaching the correct orbit to rendezvous with the International Space Station, and the capsule ended up landing sooner than planned.

At a meeting of NASA's Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel, specialists expressed apprehension over the spacecraft preparedness, particularly because the system during the previous test-flights was not certified for human flight.

Loaded with science, supplies, SpaceX freighter ready for launch to space station
Science News // 4 hours ago
Loaded with science, supplies, SpaceX freighter ready for launch to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 2 (UPI) -- A freighter carrying solar panels to boost the International Space Station's electrical reserves for scientific activities and equipment to collect data on solar storms is ready for launch Saturday from Florida.
Infant boys make more vocalization sounds than girls in first year, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Infant boys make more vocalization sounds than girls in first year, study shows
Girls have long been thought to have a language advantage over boys as infants. But new research finds that boys make more vocalization sounds than girls do in the early months of life.
June's short nights to bring plenty of stargazing opportunities
Science News // 1 day ago
June's short nights to bring plenty of stargazing opportunities
June has the shortest nights of the entire year across the Northern Hemisphere, but there will still be plenty to see in the sky this month after the sun has set.
NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA hearing on UFOs disappoints public, frustrates devotees
May 31 (UPI) -- The long-awaited NASA hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena Wednesday in Washington lacked any revelations, disappointing many viewers on YouTube and frustrating devotees of exploring the unknown.
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
Science News // 2 days ago
Pterosaur bones found three decades ago are Australia's oldest, researchers say
May 31 (UPI) -- Fossilized bones from pterosaurs, flying creatures that lived at the same time as the dinosaurs, discovered three decades ago are the oldest ever discovered in Australia, according to a new research paper.
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Scientists use X-ray to identify single atom for first time
May 31 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have taken the first X-ray signal of a single atom, with such detection having the potential to revolutionize areas of science like quantum information, nanotechnology, and environment.
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Science News // 2 days ago
Oldest known plague cases identified in 4,000-year-old skeletal DNA
Researchers have identified the oldest cases of plague in Britain to date, with DNA that is 4,000 years old.
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Dragon carrying Axiom crew splashes down off coast of Florida
May 30 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Dragon crewed spacecraft returned to Earth late Tuesday night, successfully splashing down off the coast of Florida following 10 days in space.
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
Science News // 2 days ago
Spain becomes 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords
May 30 (UPI) -- Spain on Tuesday became the 25th nation to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles that guide space exploration among nations that join the U.S. agency's ambitious plan to return man to the moon.
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
China launches manned mission to Tiangong Space Station
May 30 (UPI) -- China on Tuesday successfully launched a manned mission into space with a final destination of its newly completed orbital space station, China's space agency said.
