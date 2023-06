SpaceX launched more satellites into space on Sunday as the company continues to build out its Starlink constellation. Photo courtesy of SpaceX/Twitter

June 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched more satellites into space on Sunday as the company continues to build out its Starlink constellation. The company launched 22 second-generation satellites into low-Earth orbit at 8:20 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Advertisement

The Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship minutes later.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/bg6OerL9IG— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2023

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/bg6OerL9IG— SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 4, 2023

The mission marked the 36th successful launch for the company so far in 2023, with launches now occurring with increasing regularity.

Last year, Elon Musk -- the company's controversial billionaire founder and CEO -- said in a tweet that SpaceX is "aiming for up to 100 flights" this year.

In fact, the company is targeting 12:12 p.m. Sunday to launch a second mission which, if successful, will mark the first time SpaceX has launched two missions on the same day.

Advertisement

SpaceX intends to launch Dragon's 28th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"This is the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-5, GPS III Space Vehicle 06, Inmarsat I-6 F2, and one Starlink mission," the company said in a statement.

"Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean."

The Dragon capsule is expected to dock with the ISS around 6:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday after a 42-hour flight.

Read More Elon Musk meets with China's foreign minister about Tesla expansion