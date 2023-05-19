Trending
Science News
May 19, 2023 / 9:14 AM

NASA to announce moon landing vehicle partner

By Clyde Hughes
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a House Appropriations on Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee hearing on NASA's fiscal year 2024 budget at the U.S. Capitol on April 19. He will help announce NASA moon landing vehicle partner on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson speaks during a House Appropriations on Commerce, Justice and Science Subcommittee hearing on NASA's fiscal year 2024 budget at the U.S. Capitol on April 19. He will help announce NASA moon landing vehicle partner on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- NASA will announce on Friday morning who will help the space agency develop a human landing system that will allow humans to return to the moon.

NASA administrator and former Sen. Bill Nelson will be on hand for the announcement along with Jim Free, associate administrator, of NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, and Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager of the agency's Human Landing System Program in Huntsville, Ala.

"The human landing system will take astronauts to and from Gateway in lunar orbit to the surface and back to the lunar space station as part of NASA's return to the Moon for science, exploration and inspiration," NASA said in a statement.

"NASA is partnering with industry providers to develop, build, test, and launch innovative and technically advanced landers for the Artemis Generation. The second selected company will design, develop, test, and evaluate a human landing system."

The Artemis missions will establish long-term exploration scientific discovery and to prepare for human missions to Mars.

NASA said Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, in Kent, Wash.; Dynetics, in Huntsville, Ala.; Lockheed Martin, in Littleton, Colo. Northrop Grumman, in Dulles, Va.; and SpaceX, in Hawthorne, Calif., are each developing unique lander design concepts.

Amit Kshatriya, NASA's assistant deputy associate administrator for exploration systems, said that managers expect to achieve many milestones in the Artemis program during 2023, including preparation to return to the moon.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX successfully launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites
Science News // 8 hours ago
SpaceX successfully launches 22 second-generation Starlink satellites
May 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying nearly two dozen satellites for its Starlink Internet mission into space early Friday.
After 2 delays, SpaceX hopes next launch attempt will send satellites toward orbit
Science News // 14 hours ago
After 2 delays, SpaceX hopes next launch attempt will send satellites toward orbit
May 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX hopes to launch 22 satellites in a Starlink mission Friday after previously suffering delays, the company said.
NASA studies solar cell material it says is thinner, more flexible than silicon
Science News // 16 hours ago
NASA studies solar cell material it says is thinner, more flexible than silicon
May 18 (UPI) -- Scientists at NASA's Glenn Research Center may have found a way to provide reliable power sources to astronauts on missions to the Moon and Mars.
Ax-2 crew carrying personal, cultural mementoes on launch to ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
Ax-2 crew carrying personal, cultural mementoes on launch to ISS
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 16 (UPI) -- The second crew of astronauts set to launch on the Axiom Space private mission said Tuesday they feel inspired by the of their flight. They'll be carrying personal and cultural mementoes along for the ride.
Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake
Science News // 2 days ago
Newly discovered Pompeii victims likely died in earthquake
May 16 (UPI) -- Archeologists have discovered two skeletons at the site of the Roman city of Pompeii near Naples, Italy. The two men are believed to have been killed by the earthquake that preceded the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.
Axiom Space's second crewed mission gets green light
Science News // 3 days ago
Axiom Space's second crewed mission gets green light
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., May 15 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's second, entirely private space mission is on track for a Sunday launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, officials said Monday.
Researchers find traces of human DNA almost everywhere
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers find traces of human DNA almost everywhere
Detailed remnants of human DNA can be found just about everywhere that people have been, a surprising finding that raises a host of ethical issues for researchers, a new study says.
For 191st time, SpaceX booster successfully returns after launch
Science News // 5 days ago
For 191st time, SpaceX booster successfully returns after launch
May 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Sunday morning successfully deployed another batch of Starlink satellites into space and successfully landed its first-stage booster.
Cosmonauts wrap up 5-hour ISS spacewalk
Science News // 1 week ago
Cosmonauts wrap up 5-hour ISS spacewalk
May 12 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts Dmitri Petelin and Sergey Prokopyev prepared for a spacewalk to activate a radiator on the International Space Station's Nauka science module Friday.
Saturn's rings much younger than planet itself, new study says
Science News // 6 days ago
Saturn's rings much younger than planet itself, new study says
May 12 (UPI) -- The dynamic rings around Saturn are much younger than originally thought, with new research from the University of Colorado putting their age at 400 million years compared to the planet's age of about 4.5 billion years.
