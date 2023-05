Scientists think perovskite (sample pictured being integrated into a space-launch platform before its trip to the ISS) can be used in solar cells and make them thinner, cheaper, lighter, and more flexible. Photo courtesy NASA

May 18 (UPI) -- Scientists at NASA's Glenn Research Center may have found a way to provide reliable power sources to astronauts on missions to the moon and Mars. Researchers think a material called perovskite can be used in solar cells that are thinner, cheaper, lighter, and more flexible than those currently made of silicon. A 10-month demonstration by Dr. Lyndsey McMillon-Brown showed that the new material successfully absorbed light while on the International Space Station. Advertisement

"We didn't know when we sent it exactly what to expect," McMillon-Brown said, according to NASA. "It was kind of like opening a door and not knowing what is going to be on the other side."

The material was created in a lab in 2019. It was sent to the space station in March 2020. Using perovskite on the ISS meant that it was exposed to all the conditions in space, particularly extreme temperatures, radiation, and light stressors.

"There is no ground analog, no machine that will do all of those crazy things to it at the same time quite like the International Space Station," McMillon-Brown said.

"A lot of people doubted that these materials could ever be strong enough to deal with the harsh environment of space," McMillon-Brown added. "Not only do they survive, but in some ways, they thrived. I love thinking of the applications of our research and that we're going to be able to meet the power needs of missions that are not feasible with current solar technologies."

