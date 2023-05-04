Trending
Advertisement
Science News
May 4, 2023 / 10:37 AM

Cosmonauts transfer airlock between ISS modules

By Patrick Hilsman
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk Wednesday to move an equipment airlock from one module on the International Space Station to another. Photo Courtesy of NASA
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk Wednesday to move an equipment airlock from one module on the International Space Station to another. Photo Courtesy of NASA

May 4 (UPI) -- Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin completed a spacewalk Wednesday to transfer an equipment airlock from one module of the International Space Station to another.

While Prokopyev and Petelin were outside assisting, a third cosmonaut, Andrey Fedyaev, stayed inside the station to operate the European Robotic Arm to move the airlock from the station's Rassvet module to the Nauka science module.

Advertisement

Prokopyev and Petelin started their task by disconnecting six cables from the airlock at the Rassvet module before moving over to the Nauka module to assist Fedyaev as he moved the airlock to its new location.

As Fedyaev moved the airlock to the Nauka, he was initially unable to get the latches to engage. Prokopyev and Petelin then assisted Fedyaev by holding the airlock in place and eventually the latches worked nominally.

RELATED NASA, UAE astronauts use spacewalk to work on ISS power systems

Prokopyev and Petelin then attached six cables to the airlock at its new location after cutting tape that was discovered on the connector caps.

During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts also gathered redundant equipment that will be jettisoned from the station.

The spacewalk lasted a total of 7 hours and 11 minutes.

Advertisement

Last month, Prokopyev and Petelin completed a spacewalk to transfer a radiator from the Rassvet module to the Nauka science module.

The airlock will be used to launch Russian satellites and experiments from its new location.

A previous scheduled attempt to move the module was postponed "due to the need for a more detailed study of its tasks," according to Roscosmos.

RELATED Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station

The cosmonauts are scheduled to conduct another spacewalk on May 12 to attach a radiator to the Nauka science module and to connect hydraulic and electrical lines.

Read More

Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk

Latest Headlines

SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX lifts another 56 Starlink satellites into lower Earth orbit
May 4 (UPI) -- SpaceX carried another 56 Starlink Internet satellites into space from the Cape Canaveral Space Station on Thursday morning, its 27th orbital mission on its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket this year.
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Science News // 9 hours ago
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
May 4 (UPI) -- NOAA and Proteus Ocean Group have signed a formal agreement to build the first "underwater space station of the ocean" off the Caribbean island of Curaçao to study marine life and climate change.
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
May 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch its Falcon 9, carrying 56 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, early Thursday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Czech Republic latest nation to sign on to NASA's moon-focused Artemis Accords
Science News // 17 hours ago
Czech Republic latest nation to sign on to NASA's moon-focused Artemis Accords
May 3 (UPI) -- The Czech Republic Wednesday became the 24th country to sign NASA's Artemis Accords, a set of principles for countries participating in the American space program to return astronauts to the moon.
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
Science News // 19 hours ago
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
May 3 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization says an El Niño weather phenomenon is likely to develop in 2023, which could result in higher temperatures.
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Science News // 21 hours ago
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
May 3 (UPI) -- Researchers have discovered a star at the end of its life cycle, which has absorbed a Jupiter-size planet, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal Nature.
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
Science News // 1 day ago
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
The end of the week will give way to the rise of a full moon that might not appear quite as bright as a typical full moon in one part of the world.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team wins Wernher von Braun award
May 2 (UPI) -- The NASA team behind the James Webb Space Telescope has been awarded the Wernher von Braun Memorial Award by the National Space Society.
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Science News // 3 days ago
Dogs with dementia sleep less deeply, study shows
Like people, man's best friend can get dementia with aging. And these older dogs sleep less deeply when they develop the condition, just as people with Alzheimer's disease do, according to research.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches following aborted mission, delays
May 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched a Falcon Heavy rocket with a payload of satellites from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday after having to abort the mission days earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Joint venture announced to build 'underwater space station of the ocean'
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
Full flower moon to bloom in night sky during 1st weekend of May
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
World Meteorological Organization warns of potential El Nino event in 2023
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
SpaceX plans to light up night skies with early Thursday Falcon 9 launch
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Study casts light on dying star seen devouring planet big as Jupiter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement