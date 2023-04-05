Trending
Science News
April 5, 2023 / 6:04 PM

Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says

By Joe Fisher
Conspiracy theories have become more prevalent than ever (and especially in the political realm, pictured). And researchers now say combatting conspiracies with factual evidence is largely ineffective in quashing conspiracy beliefs. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
April 5 (UPI) -- Conspiracy theories have become more prevalent than ever, and according to researchers, combatting conspiracies with factual evidence is largely ineffective in quashing conspiracy beliefs.

Researchers from University College Cork studied the effectiveness of several intervention methods, including presenting rational arguments, and found most methods do not work once conspiracies take hold.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One.

Conspiracy beliefs were described in the study as beliefs that "explain important events as secret plots by powerful and malevolent groups." Examples included conspiracies about the 1969 moon landing being fake and recent conspiracies that created fear over the COVID-19 vaccine.

"While the intuitive solution to countering unfounded conspiracy beliefs is to present facts and arguments that contradict the conspiracy explanation, our review indicates that this approach is among the least effective," Cian O'Mahony, lead researcher from the UCC School of Applied Psychology, said in a statement.

The most effective approach was to arm subjects with critical thinking skills before they were exposed to conspiracy beliefs. This method, referred to as "conspiracy inoculation," involved a three-month course on the differences between scientific evidence and pseudoscience.

In all, only about half of all approaches yielded any positive results. Presenting arguments that attempted to appeal to a person's empathy showed slight success. Ridiculing a conspiracy theorists' beliefs similarly made a small impact.

"Our analysis highlights that fostering analytical mindsets and explicitly teaching critical thinking skills is a more promising method for challenging conspiracy beliefs," O'Mahony added. "While there is no currently silver bullet that can completely mitigate misinformation spread by conspiracy beliefs, our review highlights some promising trends for future research."

Latest Headlines

Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
Science News // 2 hours ago
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
April 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a pair of quasars indicating the merging of a pair of galaxies. These high-energy quasars are providing a glimpse into the universe when it was "just" 3 billion years old.
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Science News // 1 day ago
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
April 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan set a new record for the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 1 day ago
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
April is underway, and there is an assortment of upcoming astronomical events ranging from a planetary alignment to spring's inaugural meteor shower. The first big night sky event of the month is about to unfold,
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch -- a flight engineer on the International Space Station -- will become the first woman to orbit the moon next year when the space agency launches its Artemis II mission.
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon, when the space agency's Artemis II mission launches as early as next year.
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA officials Monday revealed the four names that will make up a team astronauts from the United States and Canada that will journey around the moon next year as part of the first crewed flight of the Artemis mission.
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
April 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 10 Space Development Agency satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday in the Tranche 0 mission.
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
Science News // 5 days ago
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
The weather is becoming more conducive for comfortable stargazing across North America with temperatures gradually rising as spring progresses. The new month will have plenty of night sky events for folks to enjoy.
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
Science News // 5 days ago
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a Falcon 9 mission for a second time Friday. A previous launch attempt on Thursday was scrubbed three seconds before scheduled liftoff. The mission is now set to liftoff Saturday from California.
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Science News // 6 days ago
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
March 30 (UPI) -- Plants are talking, but people didn't know because the frequency is too high for he human ear, according to researchers at Tel Aviv University, who managed to record and analyze the sounds for the first time.
