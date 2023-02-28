Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 1:00 PM

NASA finds new information from star that exploded more than 450 years ago

By Matt Bernardini
NASA obtained new information from the exploded Tycho Supernova, which was first seen from Earth in 1752. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA obtained new information from the exploded Tycho Supernova, which was first seen from Earth in 1752. Photo courtesy of NASA

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has uncovered new information from a star that exploded more than 450 years ago, propelling particles to near the speed of light.

Astronomers used NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer to study the remains of a supernova called Tycho. They were able to discover how Tycho accelerates particles closer to the speed of light than any particle accelerator on Earth.

Advertisement

"As one of the so-called historical supernovae, Tycho was observed by humanity in the past, and had a lasting social and even artistic impact," Dr. Riccardo Ferrazzoli, a researcher at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome, which partners with NASA on the IXPE mission, said in a statement. "It's exciting to be here, 450 years after its first appearance in the sky, to see this object again with new eyes and to learn from it."

According to NASA, the Tycho supernova blast itself released as much energy as the Sun would put out over the course of 10 billion years. The blast was visible to many on Earth in 1572.

RELATED NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate

By looking at the shape of Tycho's magnetic field, astronomers were able to come as close as they ever have to observing the source of the cosmic rays emitted by a supernova.

Advertisement

"The process by which a supernova remnant becomes a giant particle accelerator involves a delicate dance between order and chaos," Patrick Slane, senior astrophysicist at the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said in a statement. "Strong and turbulent magnetic fields are required, but IXPE is showing us that there is a large-scale uniformity, or coherence, involved as well, extending right down to the sites where the acceleration is taking place."

RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed

RELATED New study offers insight into how Venus cools

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
Science News // 16 hours ago
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 new "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Monday, to boost capacity for the global broadband network.
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- NASA has found its new associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate in Heliophysics Director Nicola Fox.
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Science News // 23 hours ago
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Venus and Jupiter stole the celestial spotlight last week when they aligned with the crescent moon on three nights. The duo will be the highlight of the night sky this week as they appear incredibly close.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed early Monday due to an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on Saturday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by a meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut in space.
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Science News // 4 days ago
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Large geological patterns on Venus, called Coronae, may provide answers to how the planet releases heat, according to a research study from scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Science News // 4 days ago
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russia launched an unmanned Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Science News // 6 days ago
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense awarded a $1.5 million contract to New Frontier Aerospace to continue its work on a 3D-printed rocket engine.
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Science News // 5 days ago
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
The crescent moon will appear to align with Venus and Jupiter shortly after sunset Thursday, an alignment that will be visible from the heart of cities to the dark sky parks in remote corners of the country.
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Science News // 6 days ago
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Using images produced by NASA's James Webb Telescope, researchers confirmed Wednesday they discovered six known galaxies are actually much larger than first thought, raising questions about the formation of the universe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement