Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 27, 2023 / 2:31 AM

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed

By Darryl Coote
1/2
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-6 Dragon capsule is shown on Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Sunday. With less than 3 minutes before liftoff, the mission was scrubbed due to issues with the ignition system. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-6 Dragon capsule is shown on Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Sunday. With less than 3 minutes before liftoff, the mission was scrubbed due to issues with the ignition system. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed early Monday due to an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.

NASA and SpaceX were scheduled to launch a Flacon 9 rocket topped by the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft at 1:45 a.m. Monday from Launch Complex 39A in Florida's Cape Canaveral.

Advertisement

But with about 2 minutes and 30 seconds before liftoff, the launch was scrubbed over issues on the ground with the TEA-TEB ignition fluid that is used to ignite the rocket's engines.

As there is only one shot a day for a launch to the space station, the liftoff was pushed roughly 24 hours to early Tuesday when they will try again to send the Crew-6 Mission to the orbital laboratory.

RELATED Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS

Crew-6 was originally supposed to launch on Sunday, but NASA and SpaceX last week had delayed the liftoff 24 hours to Monday morning to allow engineers time to work on what were called "minor issues."

The mission is to be the sixth crew rotation flight of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and its seventh with astronauts, including a test flight, to the space station under NASA's commercial crew program.

Advertisement

The four crew members of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg along with United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev were to arrive at the International Space Station some 25 hours after liftoff.

RELATED Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations

Their arrival, when it happens, will be followed by a short handover period from the SpaceX Crew-5 Mission who will depart the microgravity laboratory for home next month. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and cosmonaut Anna Kikina and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata have been living on the space station since Oct. 6.

Crew-6 is to be on the low-Earth orbit station for up to six months as they perform science, experiments and space station maintenance.

RELATED NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday

Latest Headlines

Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on Saturday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by a meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut in space.
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Science News // 2 days ago
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Large geological patterns on Venus, called Coronae, may provide answers to how the planet releases heat, according to a research study from scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Science News // 3 days ago
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russia launched an unmanned Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Science News // 5 days ago
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense awarded a $1.5 million contract to New Frontier Aerospace to continue its work on a 3D-printed rocket engine.
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Science News // 3 days ago
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
The crescent moon will appear to align with Venus and Jupiter shortly after sunset Thursday, an alignment that will be visible from the heart of cities to the dark sky parks in remote corners of the country.
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Science News // 4 days ago
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Using images produced by NASA's James Webb Telescope, researchers confirmed Wednesday they discovered six known galaxies are actually much larger than first thought, raising questions about the formation of the universe.
NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX announced that its manned Crew-6 flight scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday has been delayed 24 hours so engineers can work their way through minor issues.
SpaceX Endeavour's crew arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of launch
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX Endeavour's crew arrive at Kennedy Space Center ahead of launch
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An international team of astronauts and scientists arrived at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday, ahead of a six-month science mission to the International Space Station set to blast off on Sunday.
Research on ever-fertile naked mole-rats could help humans
Science News // 5 days ago
Research on ever-fertile naked mole-rats could help humans
The naked mole-rat is unusual among mammals for many reasons, not least because these rodents remain fertile throughout their decades-long life span.
Russian rescue mission for three space station astronauts set this week
Science News // 5 days ago
Russian rescue mission for three space station astronauts set this week
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Russia's space agency Roscosmos' delayed rescue mission to send a Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station and bring three astronauts back to Earth is scheduled to lift off Friday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement