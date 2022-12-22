NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.
Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio began the spacewalk at 8:19 a.m. EST to install an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array, or iROSA, to augment power generation for the 4A power channel on the station's port truss structure. They completed their walk at 3:27 p.m.