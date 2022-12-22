Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 7:52 AM / Updated at 5:53 PM

NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station

By Clyde Hughes
1/3
NASA on Thursday completed a spacewalk to attach a solar array on the International Space Station Thursday. File Photo by NASA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/24228bc1c7685017318ffd426bc9e988/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
NASA on Thursday completed a spacewalk to attach a solar array on the International Space Station Thursday. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.

Astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio began the spacewalk at 8:19 a.m. EST to install an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array, or iROSA, to augment power generation for the 4A power channel on the station's port truss structure. They completed their walk at 3:27 p.m.

Advertisement

The iROSAs will increase power generation capability by up to 30%.

Space agency officials had postponed Wednesday's walk until they could nudge the space station safely away from the space debris.

NASA identified the space debris as from an old Russian Fregat upper-stage booster. The space station and the astronauts were moved safely away from the potential close call.

A Russian spacewalk at the ISS was canceled last week as they evaluated a coolant leak that was detected coming from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked at the International Space Station, NASA said then.

This was the 257th spacewalk in support of space station assembly, upgrades and maintenance, and was the third spacewalk for Cassada and Rubio.

Advertisement

Read More

SpaceX launches NASA's water topography satellite into orbit NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth NASA starts RS-25 engine testing for future Artemis missions

Latest Headlines

NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Science News // 2 hours ago
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are evaluating the need for a rescue mission to the International Space Station after discovering a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the station.
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Science News // 5 hours ago
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean semiconductor chipmaker Samsung Electronics announced a breakthrough that could improve computing power.
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Science News // 7 hours ago
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has retired the InSight Mars lander mission after the probe failed to respond to two signals from controllers at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California. The mission studied the composition of Mars for over four years.
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Humans have continued to evolve after splitting from chimpanzee ancestors nearly 7 million years ago, according to a new study that found 155 new genes unique to humans that suddenly arose from tiny sections of DNA.
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Researchers from Yamagata University have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the area of Nazca, Peru. Nazca is a UNESCO world heritage site known for gigantic figures drawn in the ground.
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Science News // 1 day ago
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Europe's new medium-lift Vega C rocket suffered a failure on its second voyage into space late Tuesday after takeoff from Kourou, French Guiana spaceport, officials said.
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers find dementia-related traits in brains of stranded dolphins
Investigators examined the brains of dolphins stranded in shallow waters for hallmarks of Alzheimer's disease and found that all of the aged animals had amyloid-beta plaques.
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA delays spacewalk because of debris
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA postponed a scheduled spacewalk from the International Space Station for Wednesday morning because of the potential of space junk in the area.
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- NASA has released what could be the last image from the InSight Mars lander. The mission landed on Mars in 2018 and provided data on the planet's structure. Dust buildup has hampered InSight's solar panels.
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Science News // 2 days ago
Prehistoric marine reptiles reproduced in Nevada, leaving behind fossil bed, researchers believe
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Researchers believe they have found an explanation as to what happened to dozens of prehistoric marine reptiles whose fossils blanket Nevada's Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
NASA's InSight Mars lander may have sent its last image to Earth
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Researchers identify new genes created in human evolution
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Researchers uncover 168 new Nazca geoglyphs
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
Europe's Vega C rocket fails on second voyage into space
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
NASA retires InSight Mars lander
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement