Watch live: NASA spacewalk to install solar array

NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Josh Cassada is photographed on December 3, holding a roll-out solar array as he rides the Canadarm2 robotic arm toward the Starboard-4 truss segment installation site. Photo courtesy of NASA

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on the International Space Station will install a rollout solar array on the laboratory in a spacewalk some 220 miles above the Earth's surface on Wednesday morning. The spacewalk, conducted by Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada, will increase electrical power to support operations and scientific research. Advertisement

The spacewalk is scheduled for 7:45 a.m., EST.

The International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array, which arrived Nov. 27, will be the fourth installed on the ISS and will be followed by two more installations, NASA said.

"Overall, the iROSAs will increase power generation capability by up to 30%, increasing the station's total available power from 160 kilowatts to up to 215 kilowatts," NASA said in a statement.

The spacewalk is expected to last about seven hours. If more work needs to be done, the installation can be completed in a second spacewalk tentative setup for Dec. 27.

"Cassada and Rubio are in the midst of a science mission living and working aboard the microgravity laboratory to advance scientific knowledge and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic exploration missions, including NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon," NASA said.

A Russian spacewalk at the ISS was canceled last week as they evaluated a coolant leak that was detected coming from the aft end of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station, NASA said then.