Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 27, 2022 / 1:14 PM

Scientists discover plastic-like material that conducts like metal

By Joe Fisher

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Scientists at the University of Chicago published a groundbreaking discovery Wednesday after finding a new material that can be produced similarly to plastic but is conductive more like metal.

The report, published in the Oct. 27 issue of Nature, describes a material that does not conform to the common molecular framework of other known conductors. Classic conductors such as metals and newer organic conductors are made of straight and uniform rows of atoms and molecules. This new material, which does not yet have a name, has "jumbled and disordered" fragments of molecules.

Advertisement

"Essentially, it suggests new possibilities for an extremely important technological group of materials," said Jiaze Xie, the first author of the report.

The rules of what properties make a material capable of conducting electricity are challenged by this discovery. Conductive materials are crucial to the production of many devices so often relied on today. From the mobile devices in our pockets to the miles of cable bringing electricity to our homes, conductors surround us almost everywhere we go.

RELATED Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun

John Anderson, associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author of the study, researched how this new material is able to conduct electricity along with Xie and their team. He said, based on everything we know about conductivity, the material should not be able to act similarly to a metal.

Advertisement

"There isn't a solid theory to explain this," he said.

There are theories though. One of them is that the material is formed in layers. When those layers rotate, even becoming disordered, electrons are still able to move in any direction as long as the layers are touching. Anderson likens it to a child's toy.

RELATED NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller

"It's almost like conductive Play-Doh you can smush it into place and it conducts electricity," Anderson said.

The drawback of organic conductors has been that they wear down over time, unlike metals which are consistent. So far the new material "easily and strongly" conducts electricity.

So what is the significance of a new conductive material when metals are already great conductors? Metals require an arduous process of melting and forming to be made into their desired shape for production. This new material can be fabricated with relative ease under flexible conditions, opening the door for new innovations.

RELATED Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent

"We think we can make it 2-D or 3-D, make it porous, or even introduce other functions by adding different linkers or nodes," said Xie.

Latest Headlines

Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
Science News // 21 hours ago
Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
A "virtual autopsy" of a mummified 17th century Austrian infant has shed new light on Renaissance childhood -- as well as the importance of vitamin D to health.
NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The Earth's ozone layer hole over Antarctica is slightly smaller in 2022, according to NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Ozone protects Earth from ultraviolet rays from the sun.
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA Lucy spacecraft captures moon images and 'Terminator Mosaic'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- NASA's Lucy spacecraft has captured new high resolution images of the moon's Central Highlands, the Mare Imbrium basin and a mosaic of the lunar surface taken while the spacecraft passed between Earth and the moon.
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- A new study dispelled the notion that dozens of sea creatures long thought to not audibly communicate actually do, including turtles and lungfish.
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- More than 50 plumes of methane were found on Earth using NASA imagery on the International Space Station.
Study explores how brain solidifies memories during sleep
Science News // 2 days ago
Study explores how brain solidifies memories during sleep
A new study suggests memories are solidified during sleep through the interplay of two distinct brain regions.
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Science News // 2 days ago
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Researchers studying the genetics of early inhabitants of Britain have discovered that two distinct population groups lived in the area approximately 14,000 years ago.
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Science News // 2 days ago
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The International Space Station has fired its thrusters to avoid space debris, according to a blog post from NASA. The station is currently home to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission crew.
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Science News // 2 days ago
Final solar eclipse of 2022 happening this morning
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- The final solar eclipse of 2022 is observable Tuesday in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Asia and Africa. The partial eclipse will reach peak cover of more than 80%.
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Science News // 3 days ago
Endangered right whales continue to die off
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Right whale populations continue to decline, according to a preview of the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium's annual report card on right whale populations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
Early DNA reveals two distinct populations in Britain after the last ice age
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
NASA satellites identify more than 50 methane 'super emitters'
Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
Analysis of mummy shows health risks of keeping Renaissance children from sun
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
International Space Station maneuvers to avoid debris
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Scientists discover communication among 53 sea creatures thought silent
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement