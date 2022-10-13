SpaceX Crew-4 to return home from International Space Station

1/5

The SpaceX Dragon capsule Endeavour can be seen approaching the top of the International Space Station. The SpaceX Crew-4 mission is set to return home Thursday aboard a similar Dragon ship after spending the past six months aboard the station. Photo courtesy of NASA

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Members of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission are scheduled to depart from the International Space Station and return to earth on Thursday. Crew-4 was expected to depart the station around 10 a.m. Thursday and should splash down shortly before 6 p.m. off the Florida coast, NASA said in a blog post. Advertisement

Weather concerns briefly delayed the return home of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission which was relieved by another crew of astronauts last week after spending the past six months aboard the International Space Station.

"Mission teams continue to monitor a cold front passing over Florida with the potential to bring high winds and rainy weather near the splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts," the agency stated. "Mission teams will continue to monitor splashdown and recovery conditions, with another weather review around six hours prior to undocking."

RELATED SpaceX launches two Intelsat Galaxy satellites after aborted mission

Aside from the weather, NASA also listed a number of other factors that must go smoothly in order for the flight to occur, including the readiness of the spacecraft and ocean conditions that might be less than favorable. The agency was prepared to push the flight back a day if necessary, listing Friday as a backup plan.

Advertisement

SpaceX, NASA Television, and the NASA app will provide a livestream webcast from more than 200 miles above the Earth.

From there, the ship will undock from the station and perform several maneuvers to prepare for re-entry, including jettisoning some equipment.

RELATED SpaceX aborts launch of two communication satellites into orbit

NASA plans to hold a news conference about an hour after splashdown.

Aboard the returning ship are Crew-4 astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, Jessica Watkins, and Samantha Cristoforetti, who blasted off from Kennedy Space Center aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on April 27.

Taking their place is Crew-5 -- including mission commander Nicole Mann; NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, the pilot, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina -- which docked with the orbiting facility a week ago and now will spend the next six months in orbit.

The mission is the first for Mann, who also becomes the first Indigenous woman in space. It's also the first spaceflight for Cassada and Kikina, while it is the fifth for Wakata. On board, the astronauts will conduct hundreds of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, including studies on printing organs in space.