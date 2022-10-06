Watch live: SpaceX's Crew 5 mission docks with space station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Crew Dragon spacecraft at noon Wednesday from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX's Crew 5 mission will dock with the International Space Station on Thursday, marking what NASA administrator Bill Nelson called "proof we are living through a golden era of commercial space exploration." "It's a new era powered by the spirit of partnership, fueled by scientific ingenuity, and inspired by the quest for new discoveries," Nelson said in a statement. Advertisement

The crew, led by mission commander Nicole Mann, will dock with the ISS's Harmony module at 4:57 p.m. EDT and, after opening the hatch, will spend several months onboard the space station. Mann has become the first Indigenous woman in space.

The crew also includes fellow NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, the pilot, as well as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to fly in a SpaceX mission.

The mission marks the first spaceflight for Mann, Cassada and Kikina and the fifth for Wakata.

The crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations onboard the ISS, including studies on printing organs in space.

Advertisement

Crew 5 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday and were propelled to the ISS by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and the Dragon Endurance spacecraft.

SpaceX said in a statement that the Dragon capsule "performed a series of burns" on its way to the ISS. The launch was postponed last week due to Hurricane Ian.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew 5 to International Space Station