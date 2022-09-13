Trending
Science News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 3:47 PM

United Nations: World headed in 'wrong direction' on climate change

By Simon Druker
The word is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association. Photo by World Meteorological Organization
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The world is headed in the wrong direction when it comes to climate change, according to a report released Tuesday by the World Meteorological Association.

The U.N. agency's annual report, titled "United in Science," found that greenhouse gas concentrations are continuing to rise to record high levels. It blamed fossil fuel emission rates returning to pre-pandemic levels, after they fell temporarily during lockdowns, as human demand and consumption of them persist.

The past seven years were the warmest on record, while emission reduction pledges for 2030 need to be seven times higher to be in line with the 34.7-degree goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, according to the report.

There is a 48% chance that one year in the next five years will see the mean temperature temporarily rise 34.7 degrees higher than the average between 1850 and 1900. Levels of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide in the atmosphere continue to rise. The temporary reduction in emissions in 2020 during the pandemic had little impact on the overall growth of atmospheric concentrations, the report found.

"As global warming increases, 'tipping points' in the climate system can not be ruled out," the report states.

"This year's United in Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction. Yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

The report also highlights the future monetary and human costs.

"Climate science is increasingly able to show that many of the extreme weather events that we are experiencing have become more likely and more intense due to human-induced climate change," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

"We have seen this repeatedly this year, with tragic effect. It is more important than ever that we scale up action on early warning systems to build resilience to current and future climate risks in vulnerable communities. That is why WMO is spearheading a drive to ensure Early Warnings for All in the next five years."

Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Science News // 2 hours ago
Researchers determine optimal method to soothe crying baby
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists in Japan and Italy published a paper analyzing the optimal method to soothe a crying infant.
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA delays launch of Artemis I rocket until Sept. 27
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been delayed once again, with the agency now targeting Sept. 27 as a date for liftoff.
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Science News // 20 hours ago
Webb space telescope captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the most detailed and "breathtaking" images to date inside the Orion Nebula, shedding light on how stars and planetary systems formed 4.5 billion years ago.
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Science News // 1 day ago
Watch: Blue Origin rocket suffers booster failure, prompting emergency abort system
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket suffered a booster failure after lifting off Monday morning, causing an emergency abort system to separate the capsule from the booster.
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Lake ice melting 8 days earlier on average, study finds
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ice that forms on the world's more than 117 million lakes is melting earlier in the year, affecting plant and animal life in those ecosystems, according to new research published in Nature Communications.
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched 34 more Starlink satellites with AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 satellite to low-Earth orbit on Saturday.
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Science News // 4 days ago
Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to astronauts serving on the International Space Station on Friday as she convened the meeting of the National Space Council at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA eyeing another attempted launch for Artemis I mission in 2 weeks
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- NASA said on Thursday that after two failed attempts last week, the next launch attempt for the first Artemis moon mission and first flight of the massive SLS rocket is at least two weeks away.
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Science News // 5 days ago
Report: Inflation Reduction Act will boost solar energy growth by 40%
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. solar energy market will get a 40% boost from the Inflation Reduction Act through 2027, according to a report released Thursday by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Science News // 6 days ago
Archaeologists say skeleton shows earliest surgical amputation 31,000 years ago
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers on Wednesday announced that they have found what appears to be the earliest known evidence of a surgical amputation, from a 31,000-year-old skeleton that was unearthed in Indonesia.
