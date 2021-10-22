Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Oct. 22, 2021 / 2:53 PM

Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts

By Jake Thomas
Study: Paris Climate Agreement targets require unprecedented fossil fuel cuts
A new study found that Asian countries will need to reduce their use of coal by an unprecedented rate to meet the Paris Climate Agreement's targets. Coal trucks wait their turn to deliver their payloads to the Lu'an Coal to Oil Project in Changzhi, China in 2018. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement will require a drop in the use of coal and gas at a rate previously unseen by any large country, a new study has found.

The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which includes 196 countries, sets a target of limiting global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) this century. Meeting that goal means a net-zero reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Advertisement

The study, published in the journal One Earth, examined historical records of previous rapid declines in the use of fossil fuels in 105 countries between 1960 and 2018. Researchers found 147 occasions where the use of coal, oil or natural gas declined by more than 5% over a decade.

The most pronounced decline was when oil was replaced by coal, gas, or nuclear power in the 1970s and the 1980s. Countries made the switch in response to the global oil crisis, discovering domestic fuel reserves and the introduction of nuclear technology.

RELATED Amazon, Ikea, seven others commit to zero-emission shipping by 2040

Rapid declines in the use of fossil fuels have required competing technologies, motivating security threats and effective government institutions to enact changes Jessica Jewell, an associate professor in energy transitions at Chalmers University in Sweden and corresponding author of the study, said in a statement.

Advertisement

"We were surprised to find that the use of some fossil fuels, particularly oil, actually declined quite rapidly in the 1970s and the 1980s in Western Europe and other industrialized countries like Japan," Jewell said.

"This is not the time period that is typically associated with energy transitions, but we came to believe that some important lessons can be drawn from there."

RELATED Turkey ratifies Paris Climate Agreement

The study also looked at the pledges about 30 countries made to phase out coal power as part of the Powering Past Coal Alliance. These pledges will not phase out coal faster than historic declines in fossil fuel use, researchers concluded. Jewell added, "In other words, they plan for largely business as usual."

The study pointed to a particular challenge surrounding the use of coal, particularly in Asia, which has a rapidly growing electricity demand. About half of scenarios where the Paris Climate Agreement's target is met would require an unprecedented or rarely seen transition.

"Fast transitions to low-carbon power sources are needed, yet it is unclear whether historical precedents for such transitions exist," the study said.

RELATED China's global development projects pose risks for environment

Latest Headlines

Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Science News // 38 minutes ago
Scorched earth left by wildfires can trigger new disasters
Even after a fire is extinguished, that doesn't mean the dangers subside. The lack of trees and vegetation caused by a fire can often leave an area vulnerable to other threats, especially when the rainy season begins.
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Science News // 2 hours ago
SpaceX conducts 2 test firings of Starship 20 in Texas
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- SpaceX conducted two engine test firings of its Starship 20 prototype rocket at its facility near Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Science News // 6 hours ago
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Researchers may be one step closer to developing the equivalent of a Breathalyzer for detecting marijuana use.
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Science News // 12 hours ago
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct. 22 (UPI) -- NASA has chosen 18 companies to continue developing space food that astronauts could use on long-term, Deep Space missions to Mars or other planets, such as 3D-printed steak and ingredients that include insect protein.
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
Science News // 12 hours ago
Maine's North Woods offers glimpse of future fights for 'green energy'
BANGOR, Maine, Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A proposed energy project in Maine's North Woods has made for strange bedfellows and turned old friends into enemies over whether shipping electricity from Canada to New England is good for the environment.
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
Science News // 19 hours ago
Senators: U.S. aims to stay on top in international space race
WASHINGTON, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- China's increased efforts in space grabbed the attention of the U.S. Senate space and science subcommittee Thursday, with several members saying Congress will act to ensure that NASA retains its leadership role in space.
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Science News // 1 day ago
Dinosaurs may have lived in 'social' herds 193 million years ago, study finds
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Prehistoric creatures lived in social herds 193 million years ago, about 40 million years earlier than previously thought, an analysis published Thursday by Scientific Reports found.
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Science News // 1 day ago
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
A new study blood from 14 NASA astronauts found they had increased levels of free-floating mitochondrial DNA on the day of landing and for three days after, ranging from two to 355 times higher than pre-space travel.
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA posted a new formal request on a government website Wednesday seeking new ideas from companies that could provide astronaut transportation vehicles to the International Space Station by 2027.
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
Science News // 1 day ago
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 20 (UPI) -- NASA and U.S. aerospace experts urged Congress on Wednesday to invest more quickly and heavily in development of nuclear-powered spacecraft Wednesday to stay ahead of such competitors as China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
Spaceflight caused DNA to leak out of astronauts' cell 'powerhouse'
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
U.S. needs nuclear spacecraft to compete with China, NASA official says
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
NASA looks beyond SpaceX, Boeing contracts for space station commutes
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Printable steak, insect protein, fungus among NASA space food idea winners
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Scientists develop quick test for marijuana use
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement