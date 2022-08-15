Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 2:05 PM

Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia

By Adam Schrader
1/3
Study: Billions would die of hunger after nuclear war between U.S., Russia
A Russian Tornado-G multiple launch rocket system is pictured firing a rocket during battles at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on August 3. In February, Russian troops entered Ukraine, starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Photo courtesy Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The injection of sun-blocking soot into the stratosphere from firestorms created by a nuclear war between the United States and Russia could cause more than 5 billion people to die from hunger, according to a new study.

Researchers at Rutgers University published a study Monday in the journal Nature Food that presents models for a scenario in which the United States and Russia are engaged in a full-scale nuclear war for one week.

Advertisement

"A war between the United States, its allies and Russia -- who possess more than 90% of the global nuclear arsenal -- could produce more than 150 teragrams of soot and a nuclear winter," the study reads.

A teragram is a unit of measurement equal to 1 trillion grams and models show that soot injections into the atmosphere larger than 5 teragrams would lead to mass food shortages in almost all countries.

RELATED Zelensky slams Russia for nuclear 'blackmail' as residents evacuate near Zaporizhzhia power plant

"Soot disperses globally once it reaches the upper atmosphere; thus, our results are globally relevant regardless of the warring nations," the study reads.

In the scenario of a war between the United States and Russia, the global average calorie production from crops would decrease by around 90% within four years after the nuclear war. Nuclear war would also reduce the global fish supply.

Advertisement

People in most nations would consume fewer calories than their bodies burn at rest and more than 5 billion people would die by the end of the second year.

RELATED South Korea offers 'audacious' economic aid to North if it abandons nuclear weapons

The study assumes that international trade after such a war would cease and that African and Middle Eastern nations would be "severely affected" by the decrease in global food exports.

The researchers also did not consider reduced human populations affecting farming and agriculture labor, or the availability of fuel and fertilizer, into the models.

"The reduced light, global cooling and likely trade restrictions after nuclear wars would be a global catastrophe for food security," the study reads.

RELATED Iran says it had nothing to do with stabbing of author Salman Rushdie

The study also established models for smaller amounts of nuclear ash in scenarios such as a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, in which 2 billion people could die from hunger.

The study comes amid Russia's war in Ukraine which has sparked international concerns of nuclear war and disaster at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of nuclear "blackmail" as residents evacuated amid renewed artillery fire from the direction of the nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia is the first operating nuclear power plant in a war zone, and Western officials fear that artillery fire in and near it poses an imminent nuclear threat to Europe.

Advertisement

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Science News // 2 hours ago
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A new "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Wisconsin could form in the United States by 2053 and communities across the country could see months of heat index temperatures above 100°F.
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its next round of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from the Vandenberg Space Force Center in California on Friday.
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- One photo taken recently by NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars showed an unusual noodle-like object lying on the surface of the Red Planet, but scientists have an explanation.
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Science News // 3 days ago
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
When dogs' hearing fades, their mental skills follow, new research reveals.
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Science News // 4 days ago
Scandinavian research shows Arctic warming nearly four times as fast as entire globe
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- New Finnish-Norwegian research published Thursday shows Arctic global warming is happening nearly four times as fast as the entire globe. This is known as Arctic amplification.
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Science News // 4 days ago
New study of moon rocks finds they contain gases from Earth
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- A new study of six moon rocks has discovered proof that the moon includes chemical elements from Earth's interior -- a finding that supports the theory that the moon was created when something smashed into Earth.
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Science News // 5 days ago
Scientists detect newborn planet that could be forming moons
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Scientists have discovered a young planet, 395 light-years from Earth, that could be forming moons. Researchers using ALMA detected gas in a circumplanetary disk which suggests the presence of a Jupiter-sized exoplanet.
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Science News // 6 days ago
Hubble Space Telescope captures star-studded globular cluster
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a star-studded display inside the center of a globular cluster in the constellation Sagittarius, as seen in a photo and video released by NASA and the European Space Agency.
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX prepares for launch of 52 Starlink communication satellites
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX is expected to try to send another 52 Starlink communication satellites into low-Earth orbit Tuesday as mission controllers keep their fingers crossed for continued clear skies.
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Science News // 6 days ago
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
The summer of the supermoon is about to put on its final performance, stealing the spotlight from what is typically one of the most anticipated astronomical light shows of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
New 'extreme heat belt' could form from Texas to Wisconsin by 2053
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
NASA explains strange stringy object photographed by Perseverance rover
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX launches 46 new Starlink satellites into orbit
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
For older dogs, risk of dementia rises with hearing loss
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Supermoon may outshine Perseid meteor shower
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement