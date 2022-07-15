Trending
Advertisement
Science News
July 15, 2022 / 2:07 PM

SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
SpaceX resupply mission expected to dock with space station Saturday, NASA says
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a Cargo Dragon-2 spacecraft for NASA on Thursday -- its 25th resupply mission -- from from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 5,800 pounds of supplies and science experiments is on its way to the International Space Station after being launched Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Among the science experiments is one that will help scientists research the impacts of airborne mineral dust.

Advertisement

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the EMIT instrument it developed employs NASA imaging spectroscopy technology to measure the mineral composition of dust in Earth's arid regions.

Mineral dust blown into the air can travel long distances and affect the Earth's climate, weather, vegetation and more, according to NASA.

RELATED SpaceX launches $5K monthly Starlink internet service for yachts, oil rigs

Dust with dark minerals can warm an area by absorbing sunlight, while light-colored dust can cool it. Blowing dust can also affect air quality and phenomenon like snow melt and phytoplankton health in the oceans.

Images will be collected for a year and will be used to generate maps of the mineral composition in Earth regions that produce dust.

Other experiments headed to the ISS include an immunosenescence investigation to study how microgravity affects immune function and aging during space flights.

RELATED Twitter stock bounces back after company sues Elon Musk over $44 billion buyout

Immunosenescence is the gradual age-related deterioration of the immune system.

Advertisement

According to NASA, the SpaceX flight also includes an experiment to study the dynamics of microbiomes in space. On Earth, microorganisms facilitate key functions in soil like carbon cycling, the cycling of other nutrients and plant growth support.

A high school weather study experiment on this mission will teach students aerospace science by having them design a CubeSat.

RELATED SpaceX ties record for reused Falcon 9 rocket on 50th Starlink launch

The experiment is called BeaverCube, and NASA says it uses multiple cameras in a 3U CubeSat to take color images of oceans to detect temperatures of cloud tops and ocean surfaces.

The Biopolymer Research for In-Situ Capabilities will examine how the process of microgravity affects creating a concrete alternative made with organic and onsite materials like lunar or Mars dust.

The SpaceX resupply mission is expected to dock with the space station about 11:20 a.m. EDT Saturday, according to NASA.

Latest Headlines

'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Science News // 5 hours ago
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
A spate of shark sightings off the coast of New England in May, including one so dramatic that video caught onlookers screaming, kicked off an earlier season than expected.
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
Science News // 1 day ago
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
July 14 (UPI) -- Solar roofing panels that can be printed on steel used in building construction are being studied in a new three-year collaboration between Swansea University researchers and Tata Steel U.K.
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Science News // 1 day ago
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
July 13 (UPI) -- Astronomers have detected a fast radio burst billions of light-years from Earth that is 1,000 times longer than average and has a periodic, repeating pattern akin to a heartbeat, according to a study published Wednesday.
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 3 days ago
What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA's $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope has sent its first batch of images from space, providing a view of space farther from Earth than ever seen. Here's a look at the history-making observatory.
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
July 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Tuesday unveiled its first full collection of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope -- showcasing the type of photos that engineers had in mind when they first conceived of the telescope in the 1990s.
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
Science News // 4 days ago
Biden unveils first image from James Webb Space Telescope
July 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled an image taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, the first from the spacecraft's highly anticipated initial group of images.
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Science News // 6 days ago
Rare 'Super Thunder Moon' to rise Wednesday
Just before the middle of July, the attention of stargazers will shift to the moon as a popular astronomical event takes center stage in the night sky -- a "Super Thunder Moon."
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
Science News // 1 week ago
Surface of asteroid Bennu soft like plastic ball pit, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft finds
July 8 (UPI) -- After it analyzed data from the spacecraft, NASA said it would have sunk into the asteroid if it hadn't fired thrusters to lift off as soon as it collected the dust and rock samples because of its makeup.
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
Science News // 1 week ago
Changes in Gulf of Maine may endanger lucrative fish stocks, experts say
BANGOR, Maine, July 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have known the Gulf of Maine is warming rapidly, but new research suggests it's also getting saltier, more acidic and increasingly stratified -- raising concerns for its fish stocks.
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
Science News // 1 week ago
Group of 150 southern fin whales observed in Antarctic
July 7 (UPI) -- Researchers observed a group of 150 southern fin whales feeding in the antarctic, the largest since the ban on commercial whaling, according to a study published Thursday,
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Astronomers detect fast radio burst with rare heartbeat-like pulse
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
Solar cells printed on steel for buildings generate clean energy, researchers say
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
'Marine heat wave' may be causing shark population to spike
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
Massive waterlily at Royal Botanic Gardens proves to be new species
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
NASA releases first full set of images from $10B James Webb Space Telescope
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement