Trending
Advertisement
Science News
June 16, 2022 / 1:28 PM

NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets

By Clyde Hughes
1/2
NASA mission discovers 2 Earth-like exoplanets
NASA researchers said Wednesday the agency has found two exoplanets similar to Earth 33 light-years away, described as rocky "super-Earths" that could be ideal for follow-up atmospheric observations. Illustration by NASA/JPL-Caltech

June 16 (UPI) -- NASA announced Wednesday it discovered two rocky exoplanets similar to Earth orbiting a dwarf star near our solar system but are believed to both be too hot to sustain life as we know it.

The space agency's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite mission, or TESS, said the planets are 33 light-years away, some of the closest rocky exoplanets ever found.

Advertisement

"Both planets rate in the top 10 candidates for atmospheric characterization among all terrestrial exoplanets so far discovered," said Pat Brennan, NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program, said in a statement.

Both planets are considered "super earths," with planet HD 260655 b being 1.2 times the size of Earth and HD 260655 c being 1.5 times the size of Earth. Both orbit the red dwarf star HD 260655.

RELATED NASA's InSight Mars lander set to end mission on Red Planet this summer

Brennan said, though, that researchers believe the temperatures would make it difficult to sustain life. Planet B is believed to have a temperature estimated at 816 degrees Fahrenheit and Planet C at 543 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Actual temperature depends on the presence and nature of possible atmospheres," Brennan said.

Brennan said NASA now has the advantage of the James Webb Space Telescope, which can now give researchers a much better view of the exoplanets.

Advertisement

"The giant James Webb Space Telescope, soon to deliver its first science images, can examine the atmospheres of exoplanets -- planets beyond our solar system -- to search for water, carbon molecules and other components," Brennan said.

"Learning more about the atmospheres of rocky planets will help scientists understand the formation and development of worlds like our own."

An international team of astronomers led by Rafael Luque of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, Spain, and the University of Chicago, used TESS data to make the discovery.

RELATED Mars, Jupiter will converge before dawn Sunday

Read More

NASA engineers investigate Voyager 1 spacecraft data mystery

Latest Headlines

China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
Science News // 22 hours ago
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
June 15 (UPI) -- Scientists in China have announced that they've detected what may be signals from an alien civilization using the world's largest radio telescope, but warned they could be just radio interference.
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
Science News // 1 day ago
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
June 14 (UPI) -- A new "dual robot" drone can fly and dive to collect underwater samples to monitor water quality and climate clues in hard-to-reach places like the Arctic.
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
Science News // 2 days ago
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
June 13 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX will be required to make more than 75 environmental changes to the orbital launch program at its Starbase launch site in Texas.
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
Science News // 3 days ago
Europe's Gaia probe observes starquakes, stellar DNA
June 13 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency said Monday that its Gaia probe has observed thousands of starquakes and so-called "stellar DNA" in its survey of the Milky Way.
Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says
Science News // 3 days ago
Astra rocket fails to deliver 2 small satellites after launch, NASA says
June 13 (UPI) -- NASA said a rocket carrying two small weather satellites failed on Sunday, preventing the launch of a technology that would have helped better forecast hurricanes.
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Science News // 5 days ago
Super Strawberry Moon on the rise as first supermoon of 2022
Summer isn't the only season that begins this month. June also marks the start of supermoon season for astronomy lovers.
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
Science News // 6 days ago
Researchers name new alga species after inaugural poet Amanda Gorman
June 9 (UPI) -- Researchers at the Boyce Thompson Institute named a newly discovered species of green alga Gormaniella terricola after Amanda Gorman, the poet for President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021.
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's James Webb Telescope, the most powerful ever launched into space, was recently damaged by a small space rock hurtling through the solar system.
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
Science News // 1 week ago
Scientists pinpoint brain's 'sickness center' in study with animals
A small area of your brain triggers the familiar symptoms of fever, chills, fatigue and loss of appetite when you have a viral or bacterial infection, new animal research suggests.
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
Science News // 1 week ago
Vermont botanists find threatened orchid not seen in state since 1902
June 9 (UPI) -- Botanists in Vermont have found a federally protected orchid believed to have gone extinct in the state in 1902, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
China says it detected alien signals using giant 'Sky Eye' telescope
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
New research suggests Earth's magnetic polarity isn't reversing
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
'Dual robot' drone can fly and dive to monitor water quality
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
NASA's $10 billion James Webb Telescope damaged by space rock
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
FAA requires SpaceX to make environmental changes to Starbase in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement