Advertisement
Science News
April 25, 2022 / 9:51 AM

Ax-1 astronauts set to splash down off Florida coast, end first private mission to ISS

By Amy Thompson
1/5
Ax-1 astronauts set to splash down off Florida coast, end first private mission to ISS
The Ax-1 crew -- Axiom Space's first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station -- will splash down in the Atlantic on Monday after two weeks in orbit. Photo by Axiom Space/Twitter

ORALNDO, Fla., April 25 (UPI) -- After nearly a week of delays, the first-ever all private astronaut mission to the International Space Station will come to an end Monday, with the crew splashing down in the early afternoon off the coast of Florida.

The craft undocked from the ISS at 9:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, before backing away from the space station and starting the journey back to Earth.

Advertisement

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four private citizens is expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT following a two-week stay in space.

Originally scheduled for a 10-day mission, poor weather conditions at the landing site gave the crew -- Michael López-Alegría, a retired NASA astronaut and vice president of business development at Axiom; Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot -- an extra week aboard the space station.

Advertisement
RELATED Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth

"Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure that we've had, even longer and more exciting than we thought," López-Alegría radioed to ground teams after undocking. "We really appreciate your professionalism. And with that, we'll sign off."

The mission, called Ax-1, is spearheaded by the Houston-based space company, Axiom Space. Working with SpaceX and NASA, Ax-1 is the first non-government, private astronaut mission to fly to the space station.

Led by López-Alegría, the crew spent their time in orbit conducting research designed to help better explain microgravity's effects on the human body.

RELATED Experts issue call to regulate space debris as levels of junk mount

After undocking from ISS, the crew spent a final night in space ahead of firing Dragon's thrusters to slow down enough and re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

From that point, the Dragon spacecraft will deploy parachutes to help it slow down even more before gently splashing down in the ocean.

SpaceX's designated recovery vessels will be on hand to retrieve the capsule and crew, who will go through a series of medical checks before being flown to shore via helicopter.

Advertisement

Although it's not an official NASA mission, Ax-1 was carried out with the agency's cooperation as part of a larger effort to foster private-sector utilization of the space station.

Unlike previous tourists who visited the space station, the Ax-1 crew spent more than 1,000 hours training for the flight and most of their days was dedicated to conducting research.

RELATED NASA Crew-4 preps for launch but liftoff delayed as Ax-1 mission waits to leave ISS

Axiom Space paid for the mission, buying the ride to space on a Falcon 9 rocket and paying for the use of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The company also footed the bill for the crew training, ground support and use of NASA's space station resources and facilities.

López-Alegría flew as a representative of Axiom, while the other passengers paid for their seats.

The mission is the first in a series of planned private astronaut missions, with the second scheduled to fly sometime in 2023.

That flight will be lead by another former NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson, who in 2017 became the first woman to command ISS twice and set a since-broken record for longest single space flight by a woman after spending 289 days in orbit.

The missions are part of an effort to develop both research and habitation modules that will be attached to the ISS, and then eventually transition to free-flying modules after the ISS is officially retired.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Science News // 15 hours ago
Ax-1 crew undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
April 24 (UPI) -- Axiom Space's private astronaut mission Ax-1 undocked from the International Space Station on Sunday night following weather-related delays.
Search for life on Jupiter moon Europa bolstered by new study
Science News // 1 day ago
Search for life on Jupiter moon Europa bolstered by new study
April 23 (UPI) -- Scientists say they are one step closer to understanding Europa, a moon orbiting Jupiter that's widely considered the prime candidate for alien life forms within the solar system.
Experts issue call to regulate space debris as levels of junk mount
Science News // 1 day ago
Experts issue call to regulate space debris as levels of junk mount
April 23 (UPI) -- Proliferating levels of orbiting debris are posing a threat to the space environment and should be regulated as more satellites are being launched into space, researchers say.
Late-season storm dishes out hefty snow in California mountains
Science News // 2 days ago
Late-season storm dishes out hefty snow in California mountains
In what appeared to be a last-ditch effort to overcome a lackluster wet season, the atmosphere dished out more than 2 feet of snow that snarled travel in California's Sierra Nevada during the latter part of the week.
CERN restarts Large Hadron Collider in quest to unlock origins of the universe
Science News // 2 days ago
CERN restarts Large Hadron Collider in quest to unlock origins of the universe
April 22 (UPI) -- Scientists at the European Council for Nuclear Research restarted the Large Hadron Collider on Friday, more than three years after the world's most powerful particle accelerator was paused for maintenance and upgrades.
NASA awards SpaceX, 5 other companies $278.5M for new comms satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA awards SpaceX, 5 other companies $278.5M for new comms satellites
April 22 (UPI) -- NASA awarded nearly $280 million worth of contracts to private firms to begin developing near-Earth space communication services that may support future missions, the agency said this week.
Google's Earth Day Doodle focuses on climate change
Science News // 3 days ago
Google's Earth Day Doodle focuses on climate change
April 22 (UPI) -- Google's Earth Day Doodle uses time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change.
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space
April 21 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, carrying another 53 Starlink Internet satellites into space.
Study: Flying dinosaur cousins could change colors of their feathers
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Flying dinosaur cousins could change colors of their feathers
Pterosaurs -- the flying relatives of dinosaurs -- could control the color of their plumage, researchers have discovered.
Study: Humans interrupting 66-million-year-old relationship among animals
Science News // 3 days ago
Study: Humans interrupting 66-million-year-old relationship among animals
April 21 (UPI) -- Diet and body mass are inextricably linked in vertebrates, but a 66-million-year-old relationship linked to animal evolution and survival is being interrupted by humans, according to new research published Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for life on Jupiter moon Europa bolstered by new study
Search for life on Jupiter moon Europa bolstered by new study
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space
SpaceX launches another 53 Starlink satellites into space
CERN restarts Large Hadron Collider in quest to unlock origins of the universe
CERN restarts Large Hadron Collider in quest to unlock origins of the universe
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
Moon to align with 4 planets in early morning sky before end of April
Experts issue call to regulate space debris as levels of junk mount
Experts issue call to regulate space debris as levels of junk mount
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement