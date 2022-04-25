Ax-1 astronauts set to splash down off Florida coast, end first private mission to ISS

1/5

The Ax-1 crew -- Axiom Space's first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station -- will splash down in the Atlantic on Monday after two weeks in orbit. Photo by Axiom Space/ Twitter

ORALNDO, Fla., April 25 (UPI) -- After nearly a week of delays, the first-ever all private astronaut mission to the International Space Station will come to an end Monday, with the crew splashing down in the early afternoon off the coast of Florida. The craft undocked from the ISS at 9:10 p.m. EDT on Sunday, before backing away from the space station and starting the journey back to Earth. Advertisement

The SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four private citizens is expected to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean at 1:06 p.m. EDT following a two-week stay in space.

Originally scheduled for a 10-day mission, poor weather conditions at the landing site gave the crew -- Michael López-Alegría, a retired NASA astronaut and vice president of business development at Axiom; Larry Connor, a real estate and technology entrepreneur; Mark Pathy, a Canadian businessman; and Eytan Stibbe, an Israeli entrepreneur and former fighter jet pilot -- an extra week aboard the space station.

"Thanks once again for all the support through this amazing adventure that we've had, even longer and more exciting than we thought," López-Alegría radioed to ground teams after undocking. "We really appreciate your professionalism. And with that, we'll sign off."

The mission, called Ax-1, is spearheaded by the Houston-based space company, Axiom Space. Working with SpaceX and NASA, Ax-1 is the first non-government, private astronaut mission to fly to the space station.

Led by López-Alegría, the crew spent their time in orbit conducting research designed to help better explain microgravity's effects on the human body.

After undocking from ISS, the crew spent a final night in space ahead of firing Dragon's thrusters to slow down enough and re-enter Earth's atmosphere.

From that point, the Dragon spacecraft will deploy parachutes to help it slow down even more before gently splashing down in the ocean.

SpaceX's designated recovery vessels will be on hand to retrieve the capsule and crew, who will go through a series of medical checks before being flown to shore via helicopter.

Although it's not an official NASA mission, Ax-1 was carried out with the agency's cooperation as part of a larger effort to foster private-sector utilization of the space station.

Unlike previous tourists who visited the space station, the Ax-1 crew spent more than 1,000 hours training for the flight and most of their days was dedicated to conducting research.

Axiom Space paid for the mission, buying the ride to space on a Falcon 9 rocket and paying for the use of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The company also footed the bill for the crew training, ground support and use of NASA's space station resources and facilities.

López-Alegría flew as a representative of Axiom, while the other passengers paid for their seats.

The mission is the first in a series of planned private astronaut missions, with the second scheduled to fly sometime in 2023.

That flight will be lead by another former NASA astronaut, Peggy Whitson, who in 2017 became the first woman to command ISS twice and set a since-broken record for longest single space flight by a woman after spending 289 days in orbit.

The missions are part of an effort to develop both research and habitation modules that will be attached to the ISS, and then eventually transition to free-flying modules after the ISS is officially retired.