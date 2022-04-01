Watch live: SpaceX to launch Transporter-4 rideshare mission from Florida

1/5

SpaceX on Friday plans to launch its fourth rideshare, with 40 payloads packed aboard a Falcon 9 rocket similar to the one pictured. File Photo courtesy of SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its 12th rocket of the year Friday afternoon, if weather cooperates. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 12:25 p.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40 Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, carrying dozens of small satellites into space as part of the company's fourth dedicated rideshare mission. Advertisement

Approximately nine minutes after the rocket launches, the first stage will land on the deck of SpaceX's drone ship, "Just Read the Instructions."

Space Force weather officials predict a 30% chance that the mission will get off the ground, citing cumulus and thick clouds, and charged electric fields in the atmosphere as potential issues for the launch attempt.

A backup on Saturday is possible, but the weather conditions only improve slightly, with the forecast improving significantly on Monday.

The mission, called Transporter-4, is SpaceX's fourth dedicated rideshare mission, which allows multiple customers to share the expense of sending payloads to space.

SpaceX first announced its Transporter rideshare program in 2019, offering small satellite operators an opportunity to launch their spacecraft for a combined price of $1 million per launch.

So far, the company has launched an average of two Transporter missions per year, but the success of the program has led to suggestions that the launch-rate could be doubled.

Friday's mission will fly on a used Falcon 9 rocket, designated B1061 by SpaceX, that has six successful launches and landings under its belt.

The first stage booster made its debut in 2020, when it launched the Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA.

Subsequent payloads have included two other Dragon spacecraft -- Crew-2 and CRS-23 -- as well as a communications satellite for Sirius-XM, an x-ray satellite for NASA and a batch of SpaceX's own Starlink satellites.

Tucked inside the Falcon's 5.2-meter-wide payload fairing will be a total of 40 small satellites that will deploy over a period of 90 minutes.

Among the payloads are two prototype satellites for Omnispace that will be the blueprint for a new constellation designed to provide 5G satellite communications to people on Earth.

Also onboard are five small Earth-observation satellites for Satellogic. Each satellite will be able to provide more capable cameras, radios, sensors and computers than their predecessors. SpaceX's previous Transporter mission, which launched in January 2022, also included five small Earth-observation satellites for Satellogic.

SPACELUST will launch a set of seven cubesats, outfitted with a special ion propulsion system, that will enable them to maneuver to a different orbit.

A portion of those satellites, called Kleos satellites, are designed to conduct intelligence and observational studies which can be used by government and commercial organizations.

