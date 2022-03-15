Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 15, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Astra launches from Alaska, awaits confirmation of payload deployment

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Astra launches from Alaska, awaits confirmation of payload deployment
Astra Space launches its Rocket 3.3, named LV0009, on the Spaceflight Astra 1 mission carrying three customer payloads from Alaska on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Astra/NASA Spaceflight

March 15 (UPI) -- California-based rocket company Astra Space launched three small satellites from Alaska on Tuesday morning, but the company waited for signals to confirm the payloads had deployed successfully.

The rocket, LV0009, lifted off from Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island as planned at 9:22 a.m. PDT. Twenty minutes later, Astra ended a live broadcast and said it would post updates on Twitter.

Advertisement

"We had a nominal first and upper stage flight and are awaiting payload deployment confirmation. Stay tuned for updates," the company tweeted.

Tuesday's launch was the first mission for Astra since the company's stock plunged after a rocket failure during launch of a NASA mission from Florida on Feb. 10.

RELATED Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning

The latest launch had been postponed on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area.

The mission, Spaceflight Astra 1, featured three payloads booked for the flight by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc., a launch services broker.

RELATED Astra Space stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch

The payloads include spacecraft for the non-profit Portland State Aerospace Society and Indiana-based manufacturer NearSpace Launch.

Advertisement

The Portland group's mini satellite is named OreSat0, which is designed to test methods of monitoring global distribution of high-altitude cirrus clouds. The NearSpace payload, known as S4 Crossover, will remain attached to the rocket's second stage while it measures space radiation and other conditions.

Astra declined to identify the third customer for the mission.

RELATED Astra Space faces critics, skeptics as it plans Florida launch

In February, shares of Astra Space ($ASTR) plummeted by more than 32% to $3.59 following the launch failure, but recovered a portion of that loss in subsequent trades.

Spaceflight said it signed an agreement with Astra for launch services through 2025, but it did not disclose the number of launches planned, nor the cost.

The company struck the agreement with Astra to "increase the launch opportunities available to our customers," Curt Blake, CEO and president of Spaceflight, said in a news release.

Astra had found that the rocket failure in February was due to a faulty opening of the nose cone that protects the payloads, and to a software problem that prevented the rocket recovering when it began tumbling.

The company said it had made "corrective measures" to address those problems.

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

Watch live: Astronauts conduct spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
Science News // 11 hours ago
Watch live: Astronauts conduct spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
ORLANDO, Fla., March 15 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts are conducting a spacewalk Tuesday to prepare for the installation of new solar arrays at the International Space Station, amid tension between Russia and the United States over the Ukraine conflict.
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
Science News // 15 hours ago
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday said that astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as scheduled despite tensions brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
Science News // 20 hours ago
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
March 14 (UPI) -- After years of delay, NASA plans to roll its massive new SLS moon rocket out of the historic Vehicle Assembly Building and onto its launch pad for the first time Thursday.
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
Science News // 23 hours ago
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
March 14 (UPI) -- Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million trees by 2050 in cities across the United States, which could cost more than $900 million to replace, according to a new study.
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Science News // 1 day ago
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space scrubbed the launch of a rocket from Alaska on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area, company officials said.
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
Science News // 1 day ago
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Science News // 1 day ago
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Researchers say they have not only identified a gene variant that explains German shepherds' susceptibility to a deadly swallowing disorder, but that breeders can test for and prevent the disease.
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Science News // 3 days ago
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
March 11 (UPI) -- The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, once home to the world's most powerful radio telescope, has reopened to visitors more than a year after the giant facility collapsed.
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Science News // 4 days ago
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
In a finding that suggests COVID-19 did indeed jump species to cause the pandemic, a new study reports that pangolins seized from the illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam were carrying related coronaviruses.
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Science News // 4 days ago
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (UPI) -- NASA is planning its first crewed test flight of an all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell test aircraft, in the next few months as interest in electric aircraft grows.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Watch live: Astronauts conduct spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
Watch live: Astronauts conduct spacewalk outside ISS to prep for new solar arrays
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement