March 14, 2022 / 9:55 PM

NASA says Mark Vande Hei will return from ISS on Russian spacecraft

By Daniel Uria
NASA on Monday said that astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as scheduled despite tensions brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday said astronaut Mark Vande Hei would return from the International Space Station aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft as planned, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The space agency said Vande Hei, who was sent to the ISS in April of last year, is scheduled to land aboard the Soyuz spacecraft in Kazakhstan and return to the United States on a Gulfstream jet -- as is customary for NASA astronauts -- on March 30.

Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA's International Space Station program, said that operations between NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, "continue to go well.

"I can tell you for sure Mark is coming home," he said.

The concern over Vande Hei's return came as the United States and other nations have sought to impose sanctions against Russia and various corporations have withheld their services from the nation after the Kremlin invaded Ukraine late last month.

NASA's assurances came after Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin threatened that Russian cosmonauts would abandon Vande Hei in space while criticizing U.S. President Joe Biden over the sanctions.

"Do you want to destroy our cooperation on the ISS? If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled de-orbit and fall into the United States or Europe?" Rogozin said.

Vande Hei's mother on Sunday said that Rogozin's comments drove her to tears.

"It's a terrible threat," she said. "When I first heard it I did a lot of crying. It's very troubling. We are just doing a lot of praying."

Montalbano told CNN that the International Space Station has "been the flagship model for international cooperation" when asked what NASA's plans were if cooperation with Russia were to falter.

"At this time there's no indication from our Russian partners that they want to do anything different," he said. "So, we are planning to continue operations as, as we are today."

NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
Science News // 6 hours ago
NASA prepares to roll out giant Artemis moon rocket
March 14 (UPI) -- After years of delay, NASA plans to roll its massive new SLS moon rocket out of the historic Vehicle Assembly Building and onto it's launch pad for the first time Thursday.
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
Science News // 9 hours ago
Insects could kill 1.4 million trees in U.S. cities by 2050, study says
March 14 (UPI) -- Invasive insects could kill 1.4 million trees by 2050 in cities across the United States, which could cost more than $900 million to replace, according to a new study.
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
Science News // 11 hours ago
Astra Space scrubs first launch since rocket failure because of lightning
March 14 (UPI) -- California-based Astra Space scrubbed the launch of a rocket from Alaska on Monday due to a potential for lightning in the area, company officials said.
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
Science News // 10 hours ago
'SNL' cast member Pete Davidson headed to space on next Blue Origin mission this month
March 14 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star and actor Pete Davidson will be among the crew of the next Blue Origin flight into space on March 23, the Jeff Bezos-owned commercial space travel company said on Monday.
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Science News // 12 hours ago
Scientists find cause of swallowing disorder in German shepherds
Researchers say they have not only identified a gene variant that explains German shepherds' susceptibility to a deadly swallowing disorder, but that breeders can test for and prevent the disease.
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
Science News // 3 days ago
Arecibo Observatory reopens visitor center after telescope collapse
March 11 (UPI) -- The famous Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, once home to the world's most powerful radio telescope, has reopened to visitors more than a year after the giant facility collapsed.
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
Science News // 3 days ago
Vietnamese pangolins carry coronaviruses similar to COVID-19
In a finding that suggests COVID-19 did indeed jump species to cause the pandemic, a new study reports that pangolins seized from the illegal wildlife trade in Vietnam were carrying related coronaviruses.
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
Science News // 3 days ago
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (UPI) -- NASA is planning its first crewed test flight of an all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell test aircraft, in the next few months as interest in electric aircraft grows.
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
ORLANDO, Fla., March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 48 more of the company's Starlink broadband Internet satellites on Wednesday morning from Florida.
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
Science News // 5 days ago
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
March 9 (UPI) -- The wreckage of a legendary ship that was lost more than a century ago -- when it was crushed by ice during an expedition to Antarctica and sank in the waters around the South Pole -- has finally been located.
