Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 11, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
Interest in electric aircraft grows as NASA nears test of X-57 Maxwell
NASA's all-electric X- 57 Maxwell is tested at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in California. Photo by Lauren Hughes/NASA | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (UPI) -- NASA is planning its first crewed test flight of an all-electric plane, the X-57 Maxwell test aircraft, in the next few months as interest in electric aircraft grows.

The first crewed flight of NASA's plane will take place at the agency's Armstrong Flight Center, part of Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California. NASA is currently aiming for May for the flight, Tim Williams, NASA research test pilot, told UPI in an interview.

Advertisement

Williams plans to fly the plane, a modified Italian-made plane known as a Tecnam P2006T, in the first test of its all-electric propulsion system, he said.

The use of a modified Tecnam, a proven flight vehicle, means he doesn't have to "worry about wearing a parachute, but I'll be worried about plenty of other things," Williams said.

RELATED NASA working to develop completely electric airplane

"The first thing that you have to worry about is electric motors, and how to get power out to them throughout the flight, and ... you're going to have electro-magnetic interference that is potentially an issue," Williams said.

Advertisement

Electric aircraft already exist, but they are mostly for very short trips or for research in uncrewed flights, Williams noted. He said NASA hopes to eventually show that electric planes can fly hundred of miles.

The test in May will use two large electric cruise motors with propellers. Later, NASA intends to outfit the plane with 18 propellers. Distance and duration of the first flight has yet to be determined, a NASA spokeswoman said.

RELATED Electric jet startup announces $1B deal with Brazilian commercial airliner

The X-57 initially will have a range of approximately 100 miles and a cruise speed of 170 miles, which puts it in the air for about 40 minutes, according to NASA.

The test program's goals are to prove the X-57's electric motors, made by Joby Aviation, are reliable during vibrations and dynamics of flight and that the batteries can run at about 70 percent of their maximum output for hours if needed, Williams said.

Joby is currently developing and testing all-electric vertical takeoff aircraft that could be used in dense urban areas where horizontal takeoff on a runway is difficult.

RELATED Engineers design battery to power flying cars

Researchers at the Florida Institute of Technology are already testing an all-electric plane, a Velis Electro made by Slovenia-based Pipistrel Aircraft, for short distances with two people aboard, associate professor Brian Kish told UPI in an interview.

Advertisement

"We can only fly for about 20 minutes up to about 85 mph, so this is not a viable plane for transport yet," said Kish, who chairs the institute's flight test engineering program. "But we are testing the user experience of an electric plane."

The school bought the plane last year for about $200,000 and has an FAA grant of $85,000 for the test program, he said.

"One thing that I learned in the last six months about operating an electric airplane is how important the cooling of the batteries is," Kish said. "The plane was only practical after Pipistrel got the liquid cooling system right and the battery management system."

Another researcher watching NASA's X-57 test program is Richard "Pat" Anderson, professor of aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida.

Anderson has co-founded an aviation startup company, VerdeGo Aero, with Erik Lindbergh, grandson of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh.

"In terms of all-electric aircraft, anything bigger than about a two-seater is impossible with any sort of range and payload," Anderson told UPI in an interview

He said NASA research is valuable to test the limits of such all-electric propulsion, but he believes a hybrid system that also uses liquid propellant, or some form of jet fuel, will be ideal.

Advertisement

Out-of-this-world images from space

The International Space Station is pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour during a flyaround of the orbiting lab that took place following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port on November 8. Photo courtesy of NASA

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
ORLANDO, Fla., March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 48 more of the company's Starlink broadband Internet satellites on Wednesday morning from Florida.
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
Science News // 1 day ago
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
March 9 (UPI) -- The wreckage of a legendary ship that was lost more than a century ago -- when it was crushed by ice during an expedition to Antarctica and sank in the waters around the South Pole -- has finally been located.
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
Science News // 2 days ago
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
March 8 (UPI) -- Scientists have named a now-extinct relative of the octopus that has 10 arms after President Joe Biden -- the syllipsimopodi bideni -- according to a study released Tuesday.
With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
Science News // 2 days ago
With stronger hurricanes hitting the U.S. more often, risk for death also rises
The immediate dangers of hurricanes are well known, but these events also boost your risk of dying from a host of hidden diseases and conditions that occur in the storm's aftermath.
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
If you were born before 1996, there's a good chance you were exposed to high levels of lead as a kid. New research suggests this may have harmed your IQ and boosted your chances of lead-related health concerns.
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
ORLANDO, Fla., March 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch more Starlink communications satellites from Florida on Wednesday as the Ukrainian government uses the service during its defense against the Russian invasion.
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
Science News // 3 days ago
Ancient 'incantation bowls' seized from Jerusalem home
March 7 (UPI) -- Israel's Antiquities Authority said Monday it uncovered 1,500-year-old magical "incantation bowls" and other rare and decorated bone and ivory items dating from the biblical period in the home of a Jerusalem resident.
British study projects rise in heat-related deaths due to global warming
Science News // 3 days ago
British study projects rise in heat-related deaths due to global warming
March 7 (UPI) -- Deaths related to increased temperatures are expected to rise in Britain as global warming rates increase, according to a new study.
NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA expands research into mining lunar ice, minerals to sustain humans on the moon
ORLANDO, Fla., March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's desire to mine ice and minerals on the moon is driving new research on Earth into how astronauts could use moon materials to make machine parts, pave roads and construct living quarters.
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
Science News // 6 days ago
Rocket section struck the moon, astronomers say
March 4 (UPI) -- Astronomers say a rocket likely hit the moon on Friday, based on the law of gravity, but experts told UPI on Friday there are currently no plans to go verify the crash or look for a crater.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
Extinct 10-armed cephalopod named after President Joe Biden
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
Explorers find shipwreck of Endurance more than 100 years after it sank near Antarctica
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
SpaceX launches 48 Starlink satellites amid Ukraine crisis
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
SpaceX plans another Starlink launch as Ukraine uses the service during conflict
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
Study: Half of adults in U.S. live with legacy of childhood lead poisoning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement