Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:22 AM

NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun

By Simon Druker
NASA's Parker Space Probe becomes 1st spacecraft to 'touch' the sun
The probe took readings and measurements in the sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, NASA said. Illustration courtesy NASA

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Three years after it was launched, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has become the first spacecraft in history to "touch" the sun, officials said.

NASA said the probe flew through the sun's upper atmosphere, the corona, and took some particle samples. The agency called it a "monumental" moment and a "giant leap for solar science."

Because it's closer to the sun than any man-made craft has gotten, the Parker Space Probe is able to see things on the sun that other spacecraft were too far away to pick up.

NASA believes getting so close to the sun will help scientists uncover new information about the Earth's closest star and its effects on the solar system.

"Not only does this milestone provide us with deeper insights into our sun's evolution and it's impacts on our solar system, but everything we learn about our own star also teaches us more about stars in the rest of the universe," NASA Associate Administrator for Science Mission Directorate Thomas Zurbuchen said in a statement.

In 2019, the probe discovered several magnetic zig-zag structures in the solar wind, called switchbacks. It's only now that, because it's much closer, scientists were able to determine that the solar surface is at least one place where switchbacks originate.

The Parker Space Probe will continue to pass by the sun and continually return data to Earth.

"The first passage through the corona - and the promise of more flybys to come - will continue to provide data on phenomena that are impossible to study from afar," NASA said in a statement.

The spacecraft launched in 2018, decades after it was first conceived. It took three years to arrive at the sun and has traveled closer to the G-type main-sequence star than any of its predecessors.

"We were fully expecting that, sooner or later, we would encounter the corona for at least a short duration of time," University of Michigan space sciences professor Justin Kasper said in a statement.

"But it is very exciting that we've already reached it."

Latest Headlines

NOAA's Arctic report card finds 'alarming' trend in climate crisis
Science News // 22 hours ago
NOAA's Arctic report card finds 'alarming' trend in climate crisis
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's 2021 Arctic report card shows a region transformed by human-caused climate change, a thawing of a once reliably frozen region.
Oldest documented grave of infant girl in Europe found
Science News // 23 hours ago
Oldest documented grave of infant girl in Europe found
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An international team of researchers has discovered the oldest documented burial of an infant girl in the European archaeological record, they said Tuesday. The 10,000-year-old burial site is in a cave in Liguria, Italy.
Study: Shelf holding back key Antarctic glacier could break up in 5 years
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Shelf holding back key Antarctic glacier could break up in 5 years
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Scientists warned Monday that an ice shelf holding a crucial Antarctic glacier could break up within the next five years, potentially greatly increasing the rate of sea level rise.
Farmed seafood supply at risk if climate change goes unaddressed, study predicts
Science News // 1 day ago
Farmed seafood supply at risk if climate change goes unaddressed, study predicts
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Supplies of farmed seafood such as salmon and mussels are projected to drop 16% globally by 2090 if no action is taken to address climate change, a study published Monday by the journal Global Change Biology predicted.
'Baby talk' helps infants learn words, study finds
Science News // 5 days ago
'Baby talk' helps infants learn words, study finds
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Speaking "baby talk" to infants not only helps parents and caregivers connect with the young ones in their charge, but it may also help babies learn to make words, a Speech, Language and Hearing study found.
Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Toxins in wildfire smoke may make their way into the brain
The smoke from wildfires is dangerous for your lungs, but tiny particles from the smoke can also enter your brain and cause lifelong neurological issues, a new animal study suggests.
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Science News // 5 days ago
Blue Origin plans to launch largest crew yet Saturday
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket company plans to launch six people, its largest crew yet, including the daughter of late astronaut Alan Shepard and ABC News anchor Michael Strahan, into space Saturday from Texas.
Mars helicopter to sit dormant until radio contact restored
Science News // 5 days ago
Mars helicopter to sit dormant until radio contact restored
ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 10 (UPI) -- NASA's Mars helicopter may have to wait days to overcome a blocked radio signal caused by hills between it and the Perseverance rover in Jezero Crater, a NASA official said.
Smog may reduce exercise's benefits for the brain, study suggests
Science News // 5 days ago
Smog may reduce exercise's benefits for the brain, study suggests
Dirty air could cancel out some of the brain benefits of exercise, a new study suggests.
Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
Science News // 5 days ago
Peak of Geminid meteor shower could produce colorful light show
The Geminid meteor shower is set to peak Monday night into Tuesday morning, but the presence of another celestial object may limit the viewing potential for one of the best annual meteor showers.
