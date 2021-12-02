Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 2, 2021 / 6:51 PM

SpaceX successfully launches latest Starlink fleet from Florida

By Daniel Uria

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday launched 48 Starlink spacecraft from Florida as part of its plans to develop a second generation of communications satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at about 6:12 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

"Liftoff!" SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

SpaceX was also able to successfully land the first stage booster for the ninth time, its 89th successful recovery of a Falcon9 first stage booster overall.

The launch was originally set to take place on Wednesday but was delayed, with no immediate reason given.

In addition to the 48 spacecraft, the mission was also carrying two Earth observation satellites for Virginia-based BlackSky.

SpaceX currently has more than 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit but faces objections from competitors such as Amazon and ViaSat as it has applied to launch 30,000 more "second-generation" Starlink spacecraft in the coming years.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Read More

NASA signs deals with three U.S. companies for commercial space destinations Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger

Latest Headlines

Study: Air pollution, other factors may influence baby gender in region
Science News // 6 hours ago
Study: Air pollution, other factors may influence baby gender in region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Air pollution may impact the gender of babies born in a given region, a study published Thursday by the journal PLOS Computational Biology found.
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
Science News // 15 hours ago
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Two NASA astronauts successfully wrapped up a spacewalk Thursday to replace a communications antenna faster than expected outside the International Space Station.
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- SpaceX's plan to launch 48 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida has been delayed a day to Thursday, as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites.
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Science News // 1 day ago
Isotope analysis of paint in Dutch art points to specific historical periods
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new isotope analysis of 77 paintings created by 27 Dutch artists has revealed subtle differences in a common white pigment that are directly tied to supply routes altered by historical conflicts, researchers said.
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Science News // 1 day ago
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new framework for space policy Wednesday aimed at addressing growing threats in space posed by other nations, space debris and climate change.
Even T. Rex had to deal with bone disease, fossil study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Even T. Rex had to deal with bone disease, fossil study shows
They once ruled the planet, but even the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex could suffer from bone disease, new research shows.
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Science News // 2 days ago
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles are quiet enough to create a safety concern, particularly for visually impaired pedestrians, even with artificial sounds implemented, an Acoustical Society of America study found.
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Science News // 2 days ago
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX founder Elon Musk told his employees the space company faces a "genuine risk of bankruptcy" because of its struggles in developing its engine for its Starship flights.
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA delayed a spacewalk that was scheduled to occur Tuesday morning -- to replace broken hardware outside the International Space Station -- due to a warning about possible dangerous debris.
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Science News // 2 days ago
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida delayed to Thursday
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
Astronauts conclude spacewalk to replace antenna at space station
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Vice President Harris outlines space policy aimed at 'growing threats'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement