SpaceX successfully launches latest Starlink fleet from Florida

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday launched 48 Starlink spacecraft from Florida as part of its plans to develop a second generation of communications satellites.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully lifted off from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at about 6:12 p.m. EST.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX wrote on Twitter.

SpaceX was also able to successfully land the first stage booster for the ninth time, its 89th successful recovery of a Falcon9 first stage booster overall.

The launch was originally set to take place on Wednesday but was delayed, with no immediate reason given.

In addition to the 48 spacecraft, the mission was also carrying two Earth observation satellites for Virginia-based BlackSky.

SpaceX currently has more than 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit but faces objections from competitors such as Amazon and ViaSat as it has applied to launch 30,000 more "second-generation" Starlink spacecraft in the coming years.

