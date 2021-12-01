Trending
Dec. 1, 2021 / 3:00 AM

SpaceX Starlink launch from Florida has clear skies forecast

By Paul Brinkmann
1/5
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared for launching a payload of Starlink satellites from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida in May. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to launch 53 more Starlink spacecraft from Florida on Wednesday, even as the company struggles with plans to develop a second generation of the communications satellites.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to carry the satellites into orbit at 6:20 p.m. EST from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Weather for the launch attempt is expected to nearly ideal, according to the Space Force, which predicts only a 10% chance that clouds could interfere.

SpaceX already has more than 1,700 Starlink satellites in orbit. The new launch is planned as SpaceX battles objections from competitors such as Amazon and ViaSat to its application to launch 30,000 more "second-generation" Starlink spacecraft in the coming years.

RELATED NASA successfully launches DART asteroid collision mission

The launch also follows Musk's acknowledgement on Twitter Tuesday that SpaceX had to relocate some Starlink satellites in orbit because of new space debris created Nov. 15 when Russia intentionally destroyed one of its satellites in orbit.

"We had to shift some Starlink satellite orbits to reduce probability of collision. Not great, but not terrible either," Musk tweeted.

He also referred to NASA's cancelation of a spacewalk Tuesday due to the unknown risks of the new debris.

He said the International Space Station and a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked there have micrometeorite shields, but astronaut spacesuits "do not, hence higher risk for spacewalk."

RELATED SpaceX plans to launch new, laser-linked Starlink satellites from Florida

SpaceX has outlined plans to launch the second generation of Starlink spacecraft, which would be heavier than the current satellites, using its large new interplanetary Starship rocket.

The company has said in filings with the Federal Communications Commission that Starship would allow more frequent launches and "allows SpaceX to better position satellites to meet changing consumer demand."

But reports emerged Tuesday that Musk also told employees in an email that production problems with Starship's Raptor engine could lead to a risk of bankruptcy if not resolved.

SpaceX said it has about 140,000 paying customers for Starlink service at $99 a month.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Science News // 13 hours ago
Study: Sound improves detection of electric cars for pedestrians
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Electric vehicles are quiet enough to create a safety concern, particularly for visually impaired pedestrians, even with artificial sounds implemented, an Acoustical Society of America study found.
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Science News // 14 hours ago
Elon Musk: SpaceX faces possible bankruptcy because of engine woes
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- SpaceX founder Elon Musk told his employees the space company faces a "genuine risk of bankruptcy" because of its struggles in developing its engine for its Starship flights.
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA delays spacewalk to replace antenna at ISS due to debris danger
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 30 (UPI) -- NASA delayed a spacewalk that was scheduled to occur Tuesday morning -- to replace broken hardware outside the International Space Station -- due to a warning about possible dangerous debris.
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Science News // 20 hours ago
Google honors fuzzy logic creator Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Azerbaijani-American computer scientist, electrical engineer and professor Lotfi Zadeh with a new Doodle.
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
Science News // 20 hours ago
Planets to align in December before 2021's best meteor shower
The final month of the year also features the longest nights of the year, and the extra hours of darkness will have astronomical events that people of all ages can enjoy without a telescope.
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Plant-based diet can reduce personal carbon footprint, study says
Worried about climate change? Folks can reduce their personal carbon footprint by eating less red meat, nibbling fewer sweets and cutting back on tea, coffee and booze, according to the findings.
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Science News // 1 day ago
430-foot asteroid expected to swipe past Earth on Monday
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- An asteroid that measures the same size as the height of the Great Pyramid of Giza, is expected to pass by Earth on Monday afternoon, according to NASA.
Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica
Science News // 1 day ago
Study: Changing winds speeding up ocean currents around Antarctica
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Climate change is speeding up the ocean currents around Antarctica, an analysis published Monday by the journal Nature Climate Change found. Prevailing westerly winds have fueled this increase in velocity.
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
Space dust study could explain how water originated on Earth
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A new analysis of space dust shows that the water covering the majority of Earth's surface could have formed in space with help from solar wind.
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA starts loading fuel for James Webb Space Telescope launch
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- NASA is loading fuel and oxidizer into the James Webb Space Telescope in the Guiana Space Center ahead of its scheduled Dec. 22 launch.
