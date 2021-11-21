NASA asteroid launch on Tuesday is a first step toward planetary defense

1/5

An illustration depicts NASA's DART spacecraft moments before crashing into the Dimorphos asteroid. Image courtesy of NASA

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- NASA's plan to whack an asteroid with a spacecraft, launching early Tuesday, is designed to provide insight into how humanity might prevent a collision with a planet-killing space rock, NASA officials said. For the first time in history, a spacecraft will attempt to smash into an asteroid next fall as an experiment to show how such a space body could be deflected if it were headed toward Earth, Lori Glaze, NASA director of planetary science, said. Advertisement

"I feel that once we've completed this test, we are going to learn an incredible amount and be so much more prepared, in the future if, indeed, a potential asteroid could pose a threat," Glaze said.

But NASA doesn't know if they will learn everything they need to know in order to defend Earth against such a deadly strike, officials said.

SpaceX plans to launch NASA's DART mission, which stands for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, at 1:20 a.m. EST on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 rocket will launch at that time or wait about 24 hours for another launch window -- over a period of 84 days.

Many things are still unknown about the outcome of the test, because NASA has little knowledge of the composition of the target asteroid -- Dimorphos, the size of a football stadium -- said Tom Statler, NASA's DART program scientist.

"The issue of how prepared do we actually want to be -- that's a much broader discussion to be had across governments and the nations," Statler said. "In addition to being able to deflect an asteroid, we still need to study the sky and look for them."

The $330 million mission will fly to the Didymos asteroid system, which actually are twin bodies circling each other. The target asteroid, Dimorphos, is a satellite of Didymos. The DART spacecraft will fly into Dimorphos at 15,000 mph, after which Earth-based telescopes will monitor how the impact changes its path.

"It's so important that we track and monitor these small objects, as well as develop new techniques that can help us in the future to ensure that one of them and our planet Earth don't find themselves in the same place at the same time," Glaze said.

"This is a key test that NASA and other agencies want to perform before we have an actual need," she said.

NASA chose the Didymos system of two asteroids because it offers a unique chance to obtain precise measurements from a small impact.

The DART spacecraft itself will be completely destroyed and throw out a cloud of debris, according to NASA, which also will help the agency measure the impact.

