April 29 (UPI) -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine has called for more global participation in efforts to deflect asteroids that could collide with Earth.

Bridenstine spoke to the 2019 Planetary Defense Conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning in an event that was streamed live online. The conference was organized by the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety.

"We have to use our systems our capabilities to ultimately get more data and we have to do it faster," Bridenstine said. "We need more partners from all over the world."

The conference featured world experts on what is known about potentially hazardous asteroids and comets and how rockets or spacecraft might alter a collision course with Earth.

RELATED SpaceX 's Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from Florida

Bridenstine said asteroid redirection is "not about movies" and not about Hollywood, but it is about "protecting the only planet we know."

"One of the reasons we have to take this seriously is the giggle factor," he said.

NASA already has an asteroid deflection test mission -- Double Asteroid Redirection Test -- scheduled for launch from California in 2021 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The DART spacecraft is designed to collide with a small moon of the asteroid Didymos in 2022, with a mission cost of $69 million.

Members of the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety are tracking an asteroid, 99942 Apophis, which will pass by Earth on April 13, 2029, closer than where weather satellites orbit.

According to the association, It will be bright enough to be visible with an unaided eye for several hours around the closest approach. Named after the ancient Egyptian spirit of evil, darkness and destruction, it is estimated to be about 1,115 feet in diameter.

RELATED OneWeb is building satellites in Florida

"If it were to hit, it would cause major damage to our planet and likely to our civilization as well. Fortunately, Apophis will not hit Earth in 2029, but the closeness of its approach will provide an excellent opportunity to study and perhaps send a spacecraft to this potentially hazardous Asteroid," said a news release from the international association.

Bridenstine said he was glad the association was publicizing the Apophis event, so that the public and leaders in Congress appreciate the opportunity it represents to study a near-earth object or NEO.

He said the European Space Agency is a leader in the effort, and Russia is very aware of the issue because of large meteor events there in 1908 and in 2013.

The latter event, the Chelyabinsk meteor, exploded in the sky over Russia, sending out heat and shock waves that blew out windows, injured hundreds of people and set off alarms over a large area. That meteor was 66 feet across.

Larger asteroids or meteors could destroy an entire state or entire European country, Bridenstine said.

NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the SpaceX launch service for DART. The DART Project office is located at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, and is managed by the Planetary Missions Program Office at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office in Washington.