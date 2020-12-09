ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Space Force is studying the possibility of merging management of dozens of launch sites in Florida and California under a new operator to keep pace with the growing commercial space industry.
"A future spaceport authority would ideally be able to address the needs of all consumers to include national security and civil customers," said Space Force Maj. Nicholas Mercurio, public affairs adviser to chief of space operations Gen. Jay Raymond.
Reorganizing launch site management would help NASA, the military and private space companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX launch more frequently and with less bureaucratic delay.
Creating such a management organization would aid the growth of a space economy, which many banks believe will exceed $1 trillion globally by 2040, according to a study prepared for the Space Force by California-based The Aerospace Corporation, a think tank.
The study also noted that such a strategy also would help ensure that the United States remains the global leader in spaceflight.
The nation's busiest launch sites, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and Kennedy Space Center in Florida, are at "significant risk" of falling behind the pace of launches planned by private companies, the study said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which issues permits for launches, expects about 50 launches in 2021 -- mostly from the Florida sites and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California -- and 100 launches per year if companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic begin space tourism flights.
The first step creating more efficient space launches would be to form a national spaceport authority, Mercurio said. No proposed timeline for such a transition has been determined.
"We are very early in the process, but believe now is the time to start having these discussions so we can focus our future development," Mercurio said.
The federal government can "develop a parent organization to operate and maintain the spaceports," the 47-page study suggests.
"It is possible for the [Department of Defense] to remove itself from the day-to-day direct management of the [launch pads] and, instead, transfer its authorities to an entity that is solely focused on operating spaceports as its core competency," the study said.
Florida's launch locations are constrained by delays and procedural differences between the NASA sites and the Air Force sites, said the study's author, Richard E. Lamb, systems director at The Aerospace Corporation, which has provided advisory services to the federal government, particularly the Department of Defense, for decades.
For example, Lamb said, each facility has different procedures for rocket and spacecraft storage and processing, fuel processing and storage, operations centers, weather stations, data processing, security and air traffic management.
"The motivation has always been what is in the best interest of the United States and how we ... create a national conversation about evolving our national space infrastructure," he said.
Lamb noted that launch sites like Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida originally were built to test missile launches, but they have evolved into property managers for private space companies. Launch pads at the Air Force station are leased to such firms as SpaceX, Blue Origin and Firefly Aerospace.
A spaceport authority could take over some management of those sites, including such famous launch pads that include Kennedy Space Center's Complex 39A, where Apollo 11 lifted off for the moon.
At the Air Force station, such sites include Landing Zone 1 and 2, where SpaceX lands rocket boosters after launch, and Launch Complex 5, the site of all six manned and unmanned Mercury/Redstone liftoffs.
Lamb's firm completed its paper, titled "A National Spaceport Strategy," in August as a starting point for talks among many federal agencies, including the Space Force, NASA and the departments of transportation and commerce.
A national effort is needed to ensure an adequate number of launch sites exist and that they have the correct facilities and technology, Lamb said.
"The closest thing we've found to compare this to is the St. Lawrence Seaway Authority and other port authorities around the world," Lamb said.
Florida has a strong interest in making sure its launch facilities stay busy, said Dale Ketcham, vice president of external relations for Florida's space development agency, Space Florida.
"We've been stating since June of 2016 that there needs to be a better governance model for a spaceport," Ketcham said. "Neither NASA nor the Space Force are chartered or equipped to manage a bunch of commercial enterprises like we are seeing."
If NASA and the Space Force aren't able to accommodate the growth of commercial space traffic, launchers may look overseas or develop their own spaceports, Ketcham said.
Eventually, a national spaceport authority could combine some facilities or services at the neighboring Florida launch sites -- Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Ketcham said.
Private launch companies are watching developments closely, said Les Kovacs, vice president of business development at Firefly, based in the Austin, Texas, area. The firm intends to renovate an old launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to launch small rockets.
"In Florida, particularly, there can be a lot of trouble preparing a site to launch again quickly after a rocket has lifted off," Kovacs said. "They've been getting better lately, but more progress is needed."
He added: "Anything they can do to standardize procedures and increase the frequency of launch would be a big help. The small launch industry will grow, and the question becomes who accommodates that best. The current structure may not be the right answer."
Astronauts make round trip to space station from U.S. soil
NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley (C) waves to onlookers as he boards a plane at Naval Air Station Pensacola to return him and NASA astronaut Robert Behnken home to Houston a few hours after the duo landed in their SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft off the coast of Pensacola, Fla,, on August 2, 2020. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hurley is helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship after he and NASA astronaut Robert Behnken landed in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI
NASA astronaut Robert Behnken smiles before being helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA
Behnken (L), and Hurley are seen inside the Crew Dragon onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after landing in the Gulf of Mexico. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is lifted onto the recovery ship shortly after it landed. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Support teams and curious recreational boaters arrive at the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed after Behnken and Hurley spent 64 days in space. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The Demo-2 test flight for NASA's Commercial Crew Program was the first to deliver astronauts to the International Space Station and return them safely to Earth onboard a commercially built and operated spacecraft. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
NASA astronaut and Crew Recovery Chief Shane Kimbrough (L), and NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester watch as SpaceX support teams are deployed on fast boats from the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship ahead of the landing of the Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with Behnken and Hurley onboard. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken, who flew the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station, brief mission controllers about their experience in the new vehicle on June 1. Photo courtesy of NASA
Behnken and Hurley, front row from left to right, pose for a photo with the rest of the crew aboard the space station on May 31. On the back row, from left to right are Roscosmos flight engineer Anatoly Ivanishin, NASA Commander Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos engineer Ivan Vagner. Photo courtesy of NASA
SpaceX's Dragonship Endeavor, with Behnken and Hurley on board, docks with the International Space Station at 10:16 am EST on May 31. The Crew Dragon's nose cone is open, revealing the spacecraft's docking mechanism that would connect to the Harmony module's forward international docking adapter. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at 3:22 p.m. May 30 with Hurley and Behnken aboard the first manned Crew Dragon spacecraft from Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 30. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The Demo-2 mission is the first launch with astronauts of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS as part of the NASA's Commercial Crew Program. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
Spectators on Cocoa Beach, Fla., watch as Behnken and Hurley lift off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39-A onboard SpaceX Demo-2 Falcon 9 and the Crew Dragon to the ISS. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Behnken gives a thumbs-up. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket stand on Launch Complex 39A on May 29. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
NASA and SpaceX were attempting the launch a second time after the launch was scrubbed on May 27 due to weather. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken depart the checkout building. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Falcon 9 vents fuel after NASA and SpaceX management called a hold to the launch on May 27 due to weather. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Hans Koenigsmann, vice president for build and flight reliability at SpaceX, looks at a monitor showing a live feed of the rocket carrying the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft on the pad during the countdown on May 27. The launch was scrubbed with only minutes to go. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
Spectators leave Cocoa Beach after the launch was canceled. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo
Behnken (L) and Hurley are seen in the crew access arm at Launch Complex 39A on May 27. They were strapped into the Crew Dragon capsule when weather forced a postponement. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
From left to right, Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana, second lady Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin, Mike Hawes, vice president of human space exploration and Orion program manager at Lockheed Martin Space, and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine stop by the Artemis I capsule during a tour of the Armstrong operations building. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Trump participates in a SpaceX Demonstration Mission 2 launch briefing following the departure of NASA astronauts to board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft on May 27. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, prepare to depart the operations building for Launch Complex 39A to board the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, SpaceX owner and chief engineer Elon Musk, Bridenstine, Mike Pence and Karen Pence applaud the astronauts as they head to the spacecraft. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken give their families virtual hugs as they prepare for the Demo-2 mission launch. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Hurley boards a Tesla Model X for the ride to the launch area. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket lie horizontally on Complex 39A on May 26. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The Vehicle Assembly Building is seen at sunset as preparations continue for the NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission on May 25. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
In this black-and-white infrared image, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
This is a view of the crew access arm in position with the Crew Dragon spacecraft and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Behnken and Hurley are seen on a monitor showing inside the Crew Dragon capsule at Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal May 23. Photo by SpaceX/UPI | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken participate in a dress rehearsal for launch at Kennedy Space Center on May 23. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
Behnken rehearses putting on his SpaceX spacesuit in the astronaut crew quarters. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
Hurley and Behnken return to the Armstrong building from Launch Complex 39A after completing the dress rehearsal. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
Norm Knight, deputy director of Flight Operations at NASA's Johnson Space Center (L), and Steve Stich, deputy manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program (R), monitor the countdown during the dress rehearsal. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken depart the Armstrong building for Launch Complex 39A. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo
NASA and SpaceX managers participate in a flight readiness review for the upcoming Demo-2 launch in the Operations Support Building II at Kennedy Space Center on May 21. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Kennedy Space Center as preparations continue on May 21 for the Demo-2 mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The rocket is raised into a vertical position on the launch pad as preparations continue for the mission. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, Behnken and Hurley pose with Bridenstine and Cabana after the astronauts' arrival at the space center in Florida on May 20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The two astronauts arrive to be the first crew to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on the SpaceX Crew Demo spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Hurley speaks to the media following his arrival at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, transported from the company's processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 15. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Behnken (L) and Hurley successfully completed a fully integrated test of Crew Dragon's critical flight hardware at a SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
NASA and SpaceX completed an end-to-end demonstration of the teams' ability to safely evacuate crew members from the fixed service structure during an emergency situation at Launch Complex 39A on April 3. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoes final processing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Hurley examines the critical flight hardware during the test on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Hurley (R) and Behnken participate in SpaceX's flight simulator. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
SpaceX teams executed a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, with Hurley (R) and Behnken participating in SpaceX's flight simulator on March 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule completes acoustic testing in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Hurley (L) and Behnken stand near Launch Pad 39A during a dress rehearsal ahead of the SpaceX uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test at Kennedy Space Center on January 17. In the background, the company's Falcon 9 rocket is topped by the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The flight test will demonstrate the spacecraft's escape capabilities. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
Bridenstine (L) and Musk converse at Kennedy Space Center's launch control center while awaiting liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on the uncrewed in-flight abort test on January 19. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (R) and Behnken don SpaceX spacesuits in the astronaut crew quarters during a dress rehearsal. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
The test, which did not have NASA astronauts aboard, demonstrated Crew Dragon's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosts the Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA on a launch abort test from Complex 39A at Kennedy on January 19. SpaceX conducted the test as a final measure to assure safety for future crewed missions to the ISS. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo