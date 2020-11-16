NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts participate in crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif., on September 24. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi, are seen after arriving at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

Japanese space agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi speaks to members of the media after arriving from Houston at the Launch and Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 8 ahead of SpaceX's Crew-1 mission. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Launch Complex 39A on November 9. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft atop is seen on the pad at Launch Complex 39A after being rolled out overnight as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission on November 10. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

An alligator starts to cross a road while photographers set up remote cameras as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is being prepared to launch the first operational Crew Dragon spacecraft on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine makes comments during a press conference at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 13. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

The astronauts wave before they ride to Complex 39A to board the Dragon spacecraft as the first operational crew to be launched on SpaceX equipment to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R) and Mike Hopkins and Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi prepare to depart for the launch pad. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi engages with the crowd as he prepares to depart. Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

NASA astronauts Shannon Walker (L to R), Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi wear SpaceX spacesuits wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building to depart for launch Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA | License Photo

The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four astronauts aboard is headed for the International Space Station, a 27 1/2-hour journey. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

On board Dragon are NASA astronauts commander Michael Hopkins, pilot Victor Glover and mission specialist Shannon Walker, as well as Japanese mission specialist Soichi Noguchi. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew-1 lifts off from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Four astronauts expect to dock Monday night at the International Space Station after a historic launch from Florida and 27 1/2-hour flight through space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, which they named Resilience.

Docking with the orbiting platform, opening the hatch roughly 2 1/2 hours later and participating in a brief welcome ceremony will be shown stating about 11 p.m. during an ongoing NASA-TV broadcast of the mission.

The SpaceX Crew 1 mission is the first ever to transport four astronauts in a space capsule and the first operational flight under NASA's new commercial space program. Its arrival at the space station for a six-month stay will boost the number of astronauts there to seven for the first time in years.

Astronaut Michael Hopkins, the spacecraft commander, signed off for the crew Sunday night after the capsule was launched at 7:27 p.m. aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and headed to orbit.

He told ground control personnel at SpaceX headquarters in California that the crew didn't need to adjust lighting or audio. "We'll just adjust manually," Hopkins said, adding later, "Thanks for staying up for us."

Sunshields on the windows were lowered to block out sunlight during the sleep period. The crew also adjusted well to weightlessness that they will experience throughout the flight, NASA said.

The space agency had decided to build in a sleep period, extending the flight, when controllers chose the Sunday evening launch time.

"These are experienced crew members and they know they gotta get their rest ... for the events that are coming up," Kathy Leuders, NASA's associate administrator for human spaceflight, said during a press conference after the launch.

Hopkins plans to sleep in the capsule attached to the space station, largely because the space station only has six sleeping stations and seven crew members would be aboard.

He said during a prelaunch press conference that sleeping in the capsule would provide more information about how it operates. During the shuttle era, the spacecraft commander slept in the shuttle's cockpit occasionally, he said.

Few problems have arisen during the flight. Alerts went off early in the flight, focusing on heaters that warm the spacecraft propellant system. SpaceX engineers determined that control limits for the heaters were set too narrowly and rebooted the system successfully, according to a NASA statement.

Unlike a previous Crew Dragon demonstration flight this past summer, the Crew 1 astronauts won't fly the completely autonomous vehicle unless needed. Resilience will dock autonomously to the forward port of the space station's Harmony module.