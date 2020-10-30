ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The 20th anniversary Saturday of humans living aboard the International Space Station spotlights the global cooperation and scientific discoveries that benefit all people, according to astronauts and others involved in missions there.
NASA and space agencies around the world are using the milestone to underscore achievements in space since the end of deep-space crewed missions in the 1970s and the space shuttle program in 2011.
Those who participated in space station construction find it hard to believe it has been inhabited for two decades, former astronaut Michael López-Alegría said. He has been to the orbiting platform three times, and was the last person to visit before permanent missions started in 2000.
"After so many years, it's still in very good shape," López-Alegría said. "The ISS is the most audacious and complex construction project ever undertaken in space. It's pretty amazing that everything fit together perfectly and it all works so well."
Without the space station, humanity may be lacking key knowledge about space radiation, microgravity effects on people and life support systems for long-term space visits, López-Alegría said. And, he said, living in a relatively low Earth orbit is a crucial step toward missions to the moon and Mars.
"I believe the space station is an integral part of space exploration," López-Alegría said. "We still haven't been able to build reliable life support systems for a lengthy mission to Mars, such as carbon dioxide scrubbers to keep air breathable for long periods without replacements. The space station is the best place to test things like that."
During his missions to help build and command the space station, López-Alegría amassed 67 hours, 40 minutes on 10 spacewalks, a record for NASA surpassed only by Russian cosmonaut Anatoly Solovyev at 82 hours, 22 minutes during 16 spacewalks.
Cooperation with Russia
NASA and Russia cooperated on the space station project after the two nations operated orbiting laboratories -- the U.S. SkyLab, occupied for just 24 weeks with gaps between three missions, and Russia's Space Station Mir, occupied with two short gaps for 12 1/2 years.
NASA has had hundreds of people supporting the ISS program at different times, said Robyn Gatens, the agency's acting director for the space station including mission controllers in Houston and Moscow.
The orbiting research complex, which spans the length of a football field, is equivalent to a five-bedroom home with a gym, two bathrooms and a 360-degree bay window -- the cupola -- that allows views of Earth. Large arrays of solar panels power its systems, while liquid propellant rocket engines keep it from losing altitude.
The space station, which cost more than $150 billion to build and costs NASA over $3 billion annually, flies at more than 250 miles above the Earth at over 17,000 miles per hour.
More than 240 people from 19 nations have visited the space laboratory and living quarters, with over 100 nations sending research or educational projects there.
Continuous presence
"It's an amazing accomplishment, just the continuous presence on a complex international platform like this," Gatens said. "That we've been able to make it look easy when it's not is a tremendous feat."
The biggest research accomplishments on the space station have been related to health, medicine and materials, she said.
"We've learned a lot about bone loss and immune system depression with astronauts on board," Gatens said. "We've used that knowledge to better understand osteoporosis on Earth, and how cancer cells behave."
A mission aboard the space station in 2004 proved that astronauts could use sophisticated ultrasound equipment in space.
Retired astronaut Leroy Chiao, commander of that mission, became the first person to vote in a U.S. presidential election from space. Astronaut Kate Rubins also cast her ballot from the space station Oct. 22.
Multiple studies
NASA also noted that the space station contributes to the study of the Earth's geology, oceans, farms and glaciers. Astronauts worked on improvements in growing vegetables in space, confirmation of beliefs about cosmic rays and a greater understanding of how fire behaves in space.
Recent research includes the construction of human tissue in microgravity, with a goal to build entire human organs.
The space station has provided many opportunities for dramatic, attention getting spacewalks over the years. The longest one, by Jim Voss and Susan Helms at 8 hours, 56 minutes, took place as astronauts pieced it together in 2001. Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir conducted the first all-female spacewalk in October 2019.
Other highlights at the space station include astronaut Scott Kelly's year-long mission with Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko. They were launched March 27, 2015, and returned March 1, 2016. The lengthy stay was intended to allow study of Kelly's health during and after the mission to help prepare for deep-space exploration of the moon and eventually Mars.
By comparison, astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley had one of the shortest missions to the platform this summer at 64 days during the SpaceX Crew Dragon demonstration flight.
Created in sections
Much of the space station was carried in sections from Florida by the space shuttle, which also ferried crews of five to seven people there on a regular basis. That meant more than a dozen people on board at times.
When the shuttle program ended in 2011, the smaller Russian Soyuz capsule -- launched from Russia's spaceport in Kazakhstan -- was the only way for people to reach the space station, two or three people at a time. But NASA plans to launch four astronauts to the space station in November aboard SpaceX's newly certified Dragon capsule.
The agency anticipates the space station will have a useful lifespan until 2030, although that date isn't necessarily firm, Gatens said.
"We've analyzed the life of the parts of the space station to 2028," she said "We're about to update that through 2032. ... So far, we don't see anything that is failing or wearing out."
Going forward, NASA wants private companies to build orbiting laboratories, living quarters or even space hotels.
Houston-based Axiom Space, for example, plans to launch a private module to attach to the space station by 2024. After that, Axiom wants to add more private modules, eventually separating them from the space station.
At some point, according to the space station's decommissioning plan, NASA will decide to repurpose parts of it or let it burn it up in the atmosphere and have any remaining chunks fall into the Pacific Ocean.
A look at the International Space Station
The International Space Station is photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking on October 4, 2018. NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev executed a fly-around of the orbiting laboratory to take pictures of the space station before returning home after spending 197 days in space. Photo courtesy of NASA/Roscosmos
Guinness World Records announced on October 19, 2020, that NASA astronauts Christina Koch (R) and Jessica Meir, who made history with the first all-female spacewalk on October 18, 2019, are being honored for this achievement with a feature in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition. The historic spacewalk took place at the International Space Station, where they worked on maintenance and upgrades. While this was Koch's fourth spacewalk, it was Meir's first. Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins is seen having her Russian Sokol suit pressure checked as she and fellow crewmates Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Ryzhikov of Roscosmos prepare for their Soyuz launch to the International Space Station on October 14, 2020, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio was launched at 1:45 a.m. EDT to begin a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station. Photo by Andrey Shelepin/GCTC/NASA/UPI | License Photo
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is happy to be aboard the International Space Station after the hatch opening of the Soyuz spacecraft Mar. 28, 2015. Kelly traveled with Expedition 43 Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Gennady Padalka on the Soyuz TMA-16M that was launched on March 27, 2015, from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. Kelly and Kornienko each spent a year in space and returned to Earth on Soyuz TMA-18M in March 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronaut William Shepherd (C), the Expedition 1 mission commander, looks on while Soyuz commander cosmonaut Yuri Gidzenko (L) and the flight engineer, cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev, apply final touches to his full pressure entry suit as he lies on a couch of a Johnson Space Center trainer on May 12, 2000. Scheduled to come back from space station stay aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, the three were participating in a rehearsal of their duties during shuttle descent. Photo courtesy of NASA
Scott Kelly cared for two crops in the Veggie Plant Growth Facility during his year in space. Understanding the most effective ways to grow plants in microgravity is a key piece of the future journey to Mars. Growing plants in space provides crew members with fresh foods to supplement their diets, as well as a positive effect on morale and well-being. Photo courtesy of NASA
Tim Kopra photographed his breakfast floating inside of the Unity module aboard the International Space Station on April 16, 2016. In a Tweet, he remarked "#Breakfast taco on #ISS: refried beans, shredded pork, pepper jack cheese, eggs and salsa on a tortilla. Awesome." Photo courtesy of NASA
Flight controllers work in the International Space Station Mission Control at the Johnson Space Center monitor systems aboard the orbiting laboratory during a number of dynamic events for Expedition 44 on August 10, 2015. Screens in the front of the room show the camera views from two spacewalking Russian cosmonauts, while NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren is seen harvesting lettuce from the veggie experiment that would become the first food grown in space to be eaten. Photo by Bill Stafford/NASA
Expedition 61 crew members, NASA flight engineers Jessica Meir (L to R), Andrew Morgan and Christina Koch with Commander Luca Parmitano of European Space Agency (ESA) unpack fresh fruit and other goodies from a stowage bag delivered aboard Japan's HTV-8 cargo craft on the International Space Station on October 7, 2019. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5) on August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space Station. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronauts Jeff Williams (shown here) and Kate Rubins successfully installed a new international docking adapter on August 19, 2016, during a 5-hour, 58-minute spacewalk. Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi assisted the duo from inside the space station, while all three then cleaned up the Quest airlock, where they stowed their spacesuits and tools. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Christina Koch worked in the vacuum of space 265 miles above the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa aboard the International Space Station on January 15, 2020. She and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir conducted a spacewalk to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronauts on the International Space Station captured these incredible star trail images as they orbited the Earth at 17,500 mph on October 3, 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy embarks on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on June 16, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Chris Cassidy completed the first of two scheduled spacewalks on June 16, 2020, to replace batteries on one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the International Space Station. In this image posted by @AstroBehnken on Twitter, he said: "Yesterday, @Astro_SEAL snapped this shot from our worksite on @Space_Station – @SpaceX's Crew Dragon and @JAXA_en's HTV in clear view. Not bad for a view while working. …" NASA/UPI | License Photo
NASA astronauts Christina Koch (L) and Jessica Meir work on their U.S. spacesuits ahead of a spacewalk they conducted to install new lithium-ion batteries that store and distribute power collected from solar arrays on the station’s Port-6 truss structure on the International Space Station on January 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
Commander Peggy Whitson works to change the media in a BioCell for the OsteoOmics experiment inside the Microgravity Sciences Glovebox in the Destiny U.S. Laboratory on the International Space Station on May 3, 2017. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Kate Rubins checks a sample for air bubbles before loading it in the biomolecule sequencer in September 2016. Photo courtesy of NASA
Roscosmos cosmonaut and Expedition 63 Flight Engineer Ivan Vagner transfers biological samples into a science freezer for stowage and later analysis aboard the International Space Station on October 7, 2020. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy (L) and Robert Behnken work on U.S. spacesuits inside the International Space Station's Quest airlock. The two conduct spacewalks on June 26 and July 1, 2020, to begin the replacement of batteries for one of the power channels on the orbiting laboratory. The spacewalking astronauts replaced aging nickel-hydrogen batteries for one of two power channels on the far starboard truss (S6 Truss) of the station with new lithium-ion batteries that arrived to the station on a Japanese cargo ship. This was the culmination of power upgrade spacewalks that began in January 2017. NASA/UPI | License Photo