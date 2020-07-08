A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared Tuesday for launch from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Wednesday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to try again Wednesday to launch more Starlink communications satellites in a mission that also carries two satellites for a paying customer.

A Falcon 9 rocket is to lift off at 11:59 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida -- SpaceX's 10th regular launch of Starlink.

The capsule above the rocket is loaded with 57 Starlink spacecraft for Elon Musk's SpaceX, along with two small Earth observation satellites for Seattle-based BlackSky Global.

SpaceX delayed plans for launching the mission on June 25 and 26, when the company said it needed additional time for pre-launch checkouts.

A 40 percent chance of poor weather could cause another delay Wednesday due to the possible storm clouds and lightning, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

Eventually, SpaceX aims to launch thousands of Starlink satellites to establish global, high-speed broadband Internet service.

Launching Starlink regularly means SpaceX can take other paying customers, such as BlackSky, along for the ride -- and for revenue. SpaceX launched three small imaging satellites for San Francisco-based Planet, formerly Planet Labs, earlier in June.

BlackSky offers images and monitoring from space for industries that include defense, energy, construction and research.

A successful launch would boost BlackSky's space network to six satellites, with a short-term goal of 16 satellites in orbit. They weigh about 120 pounds each and are designed to last only a few years before they need replacement.

Starlink will be available to any individual or organization, SpaceX has said, but the cost of the service hasn't been announced.

"Private beta testing is expected to begin later this summer, followed by public beta testing, starting with higher latitudes," SpaceX said in an email sent to those who signed up.