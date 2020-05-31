A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off at 3:22 p.m. Saturday from Kennedy Space Center, with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on the way to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule approaches docking with the International Space Station on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of NASA

ORLANDO, Fla., May 31 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX safely delivered two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday morning in the historic Demo 2 mission for the Crew Dragon capsule.

The capsule connected to the station at 10:16 a.m. EDT, slightly ahead of the scheduled time as the space station passed above the northern China-Mongolia border.

Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken were to remain in the capsule for about two hours as the capsule was sealed and the Dragon's systems were checked out.

Just before docking, Astronaut Doug Hurley practiced flying the capsule manually. He congratulated SpaceX's teams for successfully training him and building the capsule.

"It flew really well, very crisp," Hurley said.

Behnken joked about Hurley's brief manual piloting experience.

"I only had to twist Doug's arm for two or three minutes to get him to allow me to deactivate the piloting controls," Behnken said.

The mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday afternoon -- the first crewed launch from U.S. soil in nine years.

The successful 19-hour journey to the space station makes SpaceX the first private company to send astronauts into orbit.

The mission marked the first time since the final space shuttle mission that NASA astronauts didn't have to rely on Russia to get into space.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley slept for about eight hours before the approach to the space station.

The astronauts awoke at 4:45 a.m. EDT, and have engaged in monitoring conferences with ground controllers at SpaceX in Hawthorne, Calif.

No issues with the spacecraft have been reported -- described by a SpaceX commentator as "pretty boring for the astronauts, but that's what we wanted."

SpaceX had confirmed the capsule, which the astronauts named Endeavour, successfully reached orbit and separated from the second stage booster. The first-stage rocket booster landed successfully on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

"America is leading again in space," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said after the launch.

"It was incredible. Appreciate all the hard work and thanks for the great ride into space," Behnken said of the launch.

NASA and SpaceX defied iffy weather forecasts to begin the mission. Storms in the east-central Florida area created "no go" conditions about two hours before launch. But the weather cleared as the countdown neared liftoff time.

Storms also had forced a postponement of the launch Wednesday afternoon.

SpaceX secured a contract to provide ferry service to the space station for a fixed cost in 2014, and developed the rocket and capsule with NASA's cooperation.

The Falcon 9 rocket had already been proven as a reliable workhorse for carrying supplies to the space station 250 miles above Earth in 20 flights.

The space station travels at over 17,000 mph, so the capsule performed several orbits to match its speed and altitude. The capsule docked autonomously.

Once the hatch opens, astronaut Chris Cassidy -- already on board the space station -- is to greet the new arrivals. He and Russians Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner arrived in April and are to stay there until October.

Behnken and Hurley don't know how long they will be on the space station.

NASA has said it could be as little as six weeks and as much as 16 weeks, depending on how quickly the crew completes necessary maintenance on the space station and how favorable weather conditions are for spacecraft splashdown.

Behnken is scheduled to make several spacewalks with Cassidy, as Hurley monitors and controls instruments inside the station.

If the mission ultimately is successful, NASA plans to launch another SpaceX capsule to the space station Aug. 30, Bridenstine said.

Crew members for that mission are to be NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

The return to Earth for the Demo 2 mission would mark the first splashdown of a U.S. space capsule carrying astronauts since the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975

Over the past decade, NASA astronauts only used Russian Soyuz rockets and capsules to reach the space station, at a cost of more than $70 million per seat.

Behnken, 49, and Hurley, 53, have been astronauts since their selection in 2000. They worked closely with SpaceX to develop the new spacecraft systems.

The two men share similar life experiences. Both are married to female astronauts who have traveled into space, and both have one child. Both were military test pilots and hold the rank of colonel -- Behnken with the U.S. Air Force and Hurley with the U.S. Marine Corps.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is the first orbital launch vehicle to be fully reusable, although the rocket for this launch was new.