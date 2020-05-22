ORLANDO, Fla., May 22 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station after a flight readiness review Friday.
It is to be the first crewed flight scheduled to launch from U.S. soil since the last shuttle lifted off in 2011.
The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are prepared to carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley into space Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Behnken and Hurley said Friday they have named the spacecraft and will announce it next week.
Officials from both organizations met for a day and a half at the space center on Thursday and Friday to focus on the readiness of crews, capsule, rocket and the International Space Station to support the flight.
A successful mission for Crew Dragon, which is to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, will restore that capability and continue the nation's dominance in space, along with making scientific advances from space exploration.
The flight, called Demo 2, is designed to certify the Crew Dragon for regular ferry service of astronauts to the space station. Since the space shuttle ended service, astronauts have had to buy seats on Russian Soyuz rockets.
The Falcon 9 is to lift off at 4:33 p.m. EDT, from Launch Complex 39A, the site from which many previous Apollo and space shuttle missions were launched. It is being leased by SpaceX.
SpaceX said Crew Dragon is capable of carrying up to seven passengers to and from Earth orbit -- and beyond. The capsule is about 13 feet in diameter and 26.7 feet high, and can carry 13,228 pounds at launch. Flight suits include a 3D-printed helmet and touchscreen-compatible gloves.
To prepare for this mission, SpaceX blew up a rocket in January in a final uncrewed test launch of the capsule, proving it could carry astronauts to safety in a launch emergency.
SpaceX already has sent uncrewed cargo Dragons on 20 resupply missions to the space station.
SpaceX, NASA prepare to return astronauts to space from U.S. soil
NASA astronauts Doug Hurley (L) and Bob Behnken stand near Launch Pad 39A during a dress rehearsal ahead of the SpaceX uncrewed In-Flight Abort Test at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on January 17. In the background, the company's Falcon 9 rocket is topped by the Crew Dragon spacecraft. The flight test will demonstrate the spacecraft's escape capabilities in preparation for crewed flights to the International Space Station. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
Hurley (R) and Behnken don SpaceX spacesuits in the astronaut crew quarters during a dress rehearsal ahead of the company's uncrewed in-flight abort test. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosts the Crew Dragon spacecraft for NASA on a launch abort test from Complex 39A at Kennedy on January 19. SpaceX conducted the test as a final measure to assure safety for future crewed missions to the International Space Station. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine (L) and SpaceX chief Elon Musk converse at Kennedy Space Center's launch control center while awaiting liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on the uncrewed in-flight abort test on January 19. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
The test, which did not have NASA astronauts aboard, demonstrated Crew Dragon's ability to reliably carry crew to safety in the unlikely event of an emergency on ascent. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule completes acoustic testing in Florida ahead of its crewed flight to and from the ISS later this year. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Hurley (R) and Behnken participate in SpaceX's flight simulator. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
SpaceX teams executed a full simulation of launch and docking of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, with Hurley (R) and Behnken participating in SpaceX's flight simulator on March 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undergoes final processing at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Behnken (L) and Hurley successfully completed a fully integrated test of Crew Dragon's critical flight hardware at a SpaceX processing facility on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
\NASA and SpaceX completed an end-to-end demonstration of the teams' ability to safely evacuate crew members from the fixed service structure during an emergency situation at Launch Complex 39A on April 3. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
Hurley examines the critical flight hardware during the test on March 30. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft that will be used for the Crew-1 mission for NASA's Commercial Crew Program undergoes processing inside the clean room at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft arrives at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, transported from the company's processing facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 15. Photo by Kim Shiflett/NASA | License Photo
From left to right, Behnken and Hurley pose with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine and Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana after the astronauts' arrival at the space center in Florida on May 20. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
The two astronauts arrived to be the first crew to launch from the Kennedy Space Center on the SpaceX Crew Demo spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
Hurley speaks to the media following his arrival at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is rolled out of the horizontal integration facility at Kennedy as preparations continue for the Demo-2 mission on May 21. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo
The rocket is raised into a vertical position on the launch pad as preparations continue for the Demo 2 mission, scheduled to launch at 4:33 p.m. EDT on May 27. Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA | License Photo