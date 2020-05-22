SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule sits atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday in preparation for next week's launch of two astronauts to the International Space Station. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station after a flight readiness review Friday.

It is to be the first crewed flight scheduled to launch from U.S. soil since the last shuttle lifted off in 2011.

The Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft are prepared to carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley into space Wednesday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Behnken and Hurley said Friday they have named the spacecraft and will announce it next week.

Officials from both organizations met for a day and a half at the space center on Thursday and Friday to focus on the readiness of crews, capsule, rocket and the International Space Station to support the flight.

A successful mission for Crew Dragon, which is to lift off atop a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, will restore that capability and continue the nation's dominance in space, along with making scientific advances from space exploration.

The flight, called Demo 2, is designed to certify the Crew Dragon for regular ferry service of astronauts to the space station. Since the space shuttle ended service, astronauts have had to buy seats on Russian Soyuz rockets.

The Falcon 9 is to lift off at 4:33 p.m. EDT, from Launch Complex 39A, the site from which many previous Apollo and space shuttle missions were launched. It is being leased by SpaceX.

SpaceX said Crew Dragon is capable of carrying up to seven passengers to and from Earth orbit -- and beyond. The capsule is about 13 feet in diameter and 26.7 feet high, and can carry 13,228 pounds at launch. Flight suits include a 3D-printed helmet and touchscreen-compatible gloves.

To prepare for this mission, SpaceX blew up a rocket in January in a final uncrewed test launch of the capsule, proving it could carry astronauts to safety in a launch emergency.

SpaceX already has sent uncrewed cargo Dragons on 20 resupply missions to the space station.