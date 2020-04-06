March also produced a supermoon, but scientists expect April's full moon to be the biggest of the year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Tuesday night's full moon will be the biggest of the year, as the moon is quite close to its perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

On April 7, the moon will be just 221,772 miles from Earth, some 30,000 miles closer than it was just two weeks ago.

"This proximity will provide the largest appearance of the moon for the whole year, commonly called a supermoon," according to NASA.

The moon will appear biggest around 10:30 p.m ET on Tuesday evening. It will be highest in the sky around midnight.

April's full moon is sometimes called the pink moon.

"Other April full moon names include the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon," according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

According to EarthSky, Tuesday's supermoon will be accompanied by a bright star called Spica, part of the constellation Virgo.

"April full moons always take place in front of the constellation Virgo the Maiden," according to EarthSky. "They signal the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere."

For those unable to go outside to see the full moon while adhering social distancing recommendations amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the Virtual Telescope Project will offer a live stream of the year's brightest moon from Europe.